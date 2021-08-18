How to help Afghan refugeesExBulletin







Uncredited / AP

Uncredited / AP In the days after Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, thousands of people have tried to flee the country. United Nations groups have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. Women’s rights groups, in particular, are unsure of what Taliban rule means for the future of women and girls. Afghans arriving in the US will come to the Washington, DC area; Houston and Fort Worth, Texas; and Seattle and Tacoma, Wash. Here’s how you can help them and the organizations on the ground in Afghanistan. Volunteers to help displaced refugees: Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is looking for volunteers to help refugees upon arrival by truck at the airport, food aid, mentoring, teaching and more. You can attend if you are in one of the areas where refugees are arriving, and there is one readiness list to join other areas as well. You can also givewith Take on a challenge: Woman for International Women says a “generous member of our community” will receive up to $ 500,000 in donations for his program in Afghanistan. Open your wallet: Consider donating Women for Afghan Women, which says it is the largest group of women in Afghanistan; the International Refugee Assistance Project; AND Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, which works to protect journalists on the ground. Email the White House: The International Rescue Committee has a email forms through which you can urge the Biden administration to take immediate steps to ensure “vulnerable Afghans have a path to security”. The group is also looking DonATionSwith

