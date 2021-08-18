New Zealand Covid-19: Last country to confirm Delta variant explosion





The country of five million people entered a nationwide blockade on Tuesday evening, hours after confirming a Covid-19 case, and on Wednesday, New Zealand authorities announced they had confirmed six other positive cases, all related to the case. first. One of the new cases operated at a hospital in Auckland.

The spread marks the first time New Zealand has confirmed the presence of the Delta sticky variant in the community. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization said more than 142 seats had reported cases of the Delta variant.

New Zealand Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield warned on Wednesday that the country could see between 50 and 120 more cases based on modeling that considered the Delta variant.

“Our job now is to find every case,” he said.

Authorities are still determining how Delta entered the community. For months, life in New Zealand has returned to normal. The country closed its borders to almost all foreigners last year and demanded that most incoming travelers pass through the state quarantine. This kept the Delta variant at bay for months, even though it was caught in neighboring Australia and around the region. In total, New Zealand has confirmed less than 3,000 Covid cases and 46 deaths. “Our case has its origins in Australia,” Ardern said. “And now the job we have is to work out how and when he came here.” Covid-19 cases are reported daily New Zealand – like neighboring Australia – has been slow in vaccination. Less than 20% according to data collected by CNN, the population is fully vaccinated. Ardern said New Zealand only had to look at the Australian state of New South Wales – which is home to Sydney’s most populous city – to see what could happen. New South Wales confirmed a record 634 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, despite weeks of blocking. The state has registered more than 9,200 local cases since June 16, when the Delta eruption began with one case. “What the data are showing us in recent days is that we have not seen the worst of it,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned on Wednesday. New Zealand will be under the stricter level block for three days starting at 23:59 Tuesday, local time. Under the fourth level block, everyone has to stay home and businesses are closed in addition to essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies. Auckland and the Coromandel region are facing a seven-day deadlock.

CNN’s Angus Watson and Chandler Thornton contributed to the report.

CNN's Angus Watson and Chandler Thornton contributed to the report.

