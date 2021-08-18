U to C, others order tests for unvaccinated masks

JimWells / Postmedia

Content of the article Albertas top three post-secondary, including University of Calgary, will require unvaccinated students, staff and faculty to undergo regular rapid COVID-19 testing and order masks to be worn in crowded places with people.

Content of the article The protocols, unveiled Tuesday by the universities of Calgary, Alberta and Lethbridge, will also require students and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 or positive test results to be isolated for 10 days. The rules come as COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers continue to rise due to the highly transmitted Delta variant. The above measures are part of a coordinated approach between (three universities) and reflect the responsibility of each institution to ensure the safe return of students, faculty and staff this fall, a joint statement said. Science is running protocols, which can be changed depending on changes in knowledge about COVID-19 and protection against it, said C president Ed McCauley. These expanded measures are a direct response to shifting concerns about COVID-19, he said in a statement. Working together with other Albertas intensive research universities, we will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures to keep our community safe. The university said the protocols will be reviewed by the end of the deadline, with more details on their implementation coming much earlier.

Content of the article NEW: The University of Calgary, the University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge will require unvaccinated students to undergo regular rapid testing. Vaccinated students will be excluded. Masks will be required in interior areas where distancing is not possible. # COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/uRsgg2VjO4 Stephanie babych (@babychstephanie) 17 August 2021 Starting September 1, all students, faculty, and staff will be required to either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular rapid screening, although institutions do not specify how regularly those tests should be. Those who are unable to get a vaccine for medical or human rights reasons will be excluded, they say. Masks will need to be worn in any indoor space where physical distancing of at least two meters is impossible. The announcement came after an open letter to McCauley from a number of faculty members calling for similar measures was gaining support, with more than 1,500 instructors, students and staff signing it the day after it was posted. University protocols have been largely welcomed, albeit with some reservations, said Dr. Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor at the U of C law school and the Cumming School of Medicine.

Content of the article “Some people are probably worried about vaccinations, that it did not go that far, that there would be unvaccinated people coming to campus,” said Hardcastle, one of the professors behind the letter. And we do not know how frequent fast testing will be. The open letter called for weekly tests of the unvaccinated, she noted. Even so, the measures are important, especially in light of the intent of the now-delayed UCP governments until Sept. 27 to remove tracking, testing and isolation requirements, Hardcastle said. This really left jobs, school boards and postal secondary in the mud. With universities had to fill that gap, she said. The Alberta government has also refused to request or approve compulsory vaccinations and so-called vaccine passports.

Content of the article She said the protocols should provide special relief for students who are often required to gather with hundreds in close quarters in a lecture hall. Imagine people having to sit down with unvaccinated people, or people who have not been tested who are probably (COVID-19 positive), Hardcastle said. There is high risk, even passing from class to class. Those rules come as a great relief to her and her colleagues, said C Student Union president Nicole Schmidt. His thrilling news was certainly really pleasing when he saw that the university has taken action to keep students, faculty and staff safe, she said, adding that the student union is still awaiting details. But they were still in the dark about how the university will implement these mandates.

Content of the article Questions about human rights over protocols may arise, Hardcastle said, though it is a legal question whether the Charter applies at all to universities and the Charter of Rights has limitations. On Monday, Calgarys Mount Royal University announced it would order indoor masks such as classrooms, labs and indoor gatherings of 20 or more people, but would not order vaccination against COVID-19 or any type of rapid testingwith In response to the U of C announcement, MRU officials on Tuesday reiterated that they hope to provide vaccinations on campus shortly after classes begin and will monitor a situation that may require vaccination detection, vaccination and prompt testing. The health and well-being of the campus community is important to Mount Royal, the MRU said in a statement.

Content of the article The protocols adopted by the three universities were praised by EDP Advanced Education critic David Eggen, who criticized the UCP government for what he called the removal of security responsibilities over institutions. These schools should not clean up Jason Kenneys mess, Eggen said, adding that government policy threatens the effectiveness of university measures. Once testing, tracking and isolation are completed by September 27, these schools and students will fly blind if COVID-19 has arrived on campus. The government says it pursues the best science available for COVID-19 and will adjust its policies as developments dictate. Other Calgary schools including the Alberta University of the Arts, the South Alberta Institute of Technology and Bow Valley College will not be mandated. COVID-19vaccination.

Content of the article New cases ofCOVID-19are the highest among university-age Albertans, with the majority of cases registered in the province between 9 and 15 August among those aged 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 years. Overall Alberta COVID-19 over the past 24 hours saw 407 new infections detected, with a test positivity rate of 7.4 percent while 176 people in hospital 44 of those in the ICU. Those inpatient numbers increased by 15 and 1 respectively while active cases increased from 5,354 to 5,627. Three more deaths were recorded for a total mortality figure from COVID-19 of 2,336. [email protected] Tweet: @BillKaufmannjrn

