USW International stresses importance of infrastructure News, Sports, Work

WEIRTON – With numerous bill on the subject going through Congress, United Steelworkers International representatives are traveling the highways of America to remind residents of the importance of investing in the country’s infrastructure.

E “We supply America” the campaign stopped in Weirton on Tuesday, with a street rally outside the USW Local 2911 hall, with union officials joined by representatives of the West Virginia Legislature, local leaders and more as they called for investment in US infrastructure.

“This is a really important moment for our union and we are extremely proud to take this message to the streets,” Roxanne Brown, a vice president of USW International announced in front of the crowd, noting the recent passage in the U.S. Senate of the $ 1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Labor Investment Act.

The bill, which has yet to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, could provide West Virginia with $ 3 billion for highways and $ 506 million for bridge replacement and repair over five years, a minimum of $ 100 million for broadband expansion and $ 196 million for public transportation. projects, among others funds.

Brown, however, also noted a $ 3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ bill for debate, which, if approved, would invest in Medicare expansion, climate change initiatives, universal pre-kindergarten, community college free and national paid national holiday.

Jim Strong, assistant director of USW District 8, said West Virginians know the importance of investing in infrastructure, citing manufacturing operations in Mountain State which contribute to the country’s grid, automotive industry, healthcare and energy industries.

“Our infrastructure has been ignored for a long time,” Strong said, encouraging attendees to contact their representatives in Congress and the legislature. “We are ready to supply America.”

Dave McCall, another vice president of USW International, explained that the USW has a long history of representing the work and industries involved in the nation’s growth and success.

“Whether we are here in Weirton, or across the country, our union has always supplied America,” Said McCall, reiterating the importance of investing for future generations. “That strong foundation that our parents and grandparents built must be maintained and improved for our future.”

McCall said the lack of investment has resulted in enough water being lost to supply 80 percent of the world’s population, adding that a lack of road maintenance results in an additional $ 1,000 in cost per year through vehicle and gasoline repairs. .

Mark Glyptis, president of USW Local 2911 at the Weirton plant in Cleveland-Cliffs and Tom Hubbard, president of USW Local 419M at Fiesta Tableware Co. at Newell, spoke of their pride in USW and the need to include more American jobs in the nation’s infrastructure and industries.

“We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have been given,” Glyptis said about infrastructure bills.

The USW Local 2911 currently represents approximately 900 workers at the Weirton tin plant, while the Local 419M represents approximately 500 workers producing China for the company formerly known as Homer Laughlin.

Patrick Bloom, vice president of government relations at Cleveland-Cliffs, also spoke about the need to focus on US industries, saying that for a long time, the US has allowed other countries to leave its manufacturing base.

“With this investment, we are sending a clear message that we are getting that playbook,” Tha Bloom. “Our future rests on it and our time is now.”

The crowd also heard from Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock and Del. Phil Diserio, D-Brooke, and a representative of U.S. Republican David McKinley, RW.Va.

The stop in Weirton was the third of the USW International tour, which started in Chesterton, India, on Monday, and also made a stop in Newark, Ohio, on Tuesday. Will continue in Pittsburgh, Danville, Va., And Wilmington, NC

