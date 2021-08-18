International
USW International stresses importance of infrastructure News, Sports, Work
WEIRTON – With numerous bill on the subject going through Congress, United Steelworkers International representatives are traveling the highways of America to remind residents of the importance of investing in the country’s infrastructure.
E “We supply America” the campaign stopped in Weirton on Tuesday, with a street rally outside the USW Local 2911 hall, with union officials joined by representatives of the West Virginia Legislature, local leaders and more as they called for investment in US infrastructure.
“This is a really important moment for our union and we are extremely proud to take this message to the streets,” Roxanne Brown, a vice president of USW International announced in front of the crowd, noting the recent passage in the U.S. Senate of the $ 1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Labor Investment Act.
The bill, which has yet to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, could provide West Virginia with $ 3 billion for highways and $ 506 million for bridge replacement and repair over five years, a minimum of $ 100 million for broadband expansion and $ 196 million for public transportation. projects, among others funds.
Brown, however, also noted a $ 3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ bill for debate, which, if approved, would invest in Medicare expansion, climate change initiatives, universal pre-kindergarten, community college free and national paid national holiday.
Jim Strong, assistant director of USW District 8, said West Virginians know the importance of investing in infrastructure, citing manufacturing operations in Mountain State which contribute to the country’s grid, automotive industry, healthcare and energy industries.
“Our infrastructure has been ignored for a long time,” Strong said, encouraging attendees to contact their representatives in Congress and the legislature. “We are ready to supply America.”
Dave McCall, another vice president of USW International, explained that the USW has a long history of representing the work and industries involved in the nation’s growth and success.
“Whether we are here in Weirton, or across the country, our union has always supplied America,” Said McCall, reiterating the importance of investing for future generations. “That strong foundation that our parents and grandparents built must be maintained and improved for our future.”
McCall said the lack of investment has resulted in enough water being lost to supply 80 percent of the world’s population, adding that a lack of road maintenance results in an additional $ 1,000 in cost per year through vehicle and gasoline repairs. .
Mark Glyptis, president of USW Local 2911 at the Weirton plant in Cleveland-Cliffs and Tom Hubbard, president of USW Local 419M at Fiesta Tableware Co. at Newell, spoke of their pride in USW and the need to include more American jobs in the nation’s infrastructure and industries.
“We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have been given,” Glyptis said about infrastructure bills.
The USW Local 2911 currently represents approximately 900 workers at the Weirton tin plant, while the Local 419M represents approximately 500 workers producing China for the company formerly known as Homer Laughlin.
Patrick Bloom, vice president of government relations at Cleveland-Cliffs, also spoke about the need to focus on US industries, saying that for a long time, the US has allowed other countries to leave its manufacturing base.
“With this investment, we are sending a clear message that we are getting that playbook,” Tha Bloom. “Our future rests on it and our time is now.”
The crowd also heard from Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock and Del. Phil Diserio, D-Brooke, and a representative of U.S. Republican David McKinley, RW.Va.
The stop in Weirton was the third of the USW International tour, which started in Chesterton, India, on Monday, and also made a stop in Newark, Ohio, on Tuesday. Will continue in Pittsburgh, Danville, Va., And Wilmington, NC
(Howell can be contacted at [email protected], and followed via Twitter @CHowellWDT)
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldstaronline.com/news/local-news/2021/08/usw-international-touts-importance-of-infrastructure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]