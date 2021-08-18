International
MAP International sends supplies to Haiti Local News
MAP International is sending 41 pallets of life-saving medicines and sanitary equipment to southwestern Haiti, where Saturday’s quake killed more than 1,400 and left 30,000 families homeless.
The magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated homes, churches and schools and drowned hospitals struggling to treat some 6,000 injured, the Brunswick-based Christian aid organization said in a statement.
Tropical Grace Depression complicated the misery on Tuesday as it moved across the country where up to 15 inches of rain was forecast before its final effects were felt on Wednesday. As it rained, search-and-rescue workers and thousands of people were homeless, the MAP said.
Heavy rains also increase the risk of water-borne diseases, which are common after disasters in Haiti and, with it, the possibility of landslides.
The MPA will send pallets of medicines and supplies, including water filters and personal protective equipment, where MPA field partners will distribute supplies to those most in need, the MPA said.
One of the MPA inter-agency health kits is already on the way. Each kit contains essential supplies such as antibiotics, painkillers, antiseptics, personal protective equipment and bandages, and should arrive in Haiti next week. Each kit contains medicines and supplies to serve 10,000 people for 90 days, the MPA said.
The MPA presents disaster health kits in disaster-prone geographical areas and kits, which contain first aid supplies and hygiene items, have been deployed in Haiti to provide immediate assistance, the agency said.
The MPA has responded to other natural disasters that have hit Haiti in the past, including the 2010 earthquake, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She has also made recent special shipments of medication to treat lung cancer. For at least a decade, the MPA has also sent regular donations through three key partners in Haiti to bring health and hope to the people of Haiti, the MPA said.
The MPA has supported our partners in Haiti for a long time to know that the Haitian people are strong and resilient, said Jason Elliott, Director of Disaster Relief for the MPA. Our hearts are broken to see the devastation this earthquake has brought to their country and the MAP is moving fast to send aid. Our prayers are with the survivors as they face the extraordinary task of rebuilding once again.
Sources
2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/news/local_news/map-international-sends-supplies-to-haiti/article_c8e6d389-fc6d-5114-8a8c-a2cc1dfa0589.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]