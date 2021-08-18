Hart district students prepare to contact astronauts on International Space Station – Daily News





Julie Huffman is the science curriculum specialist for the William S. Hart Union High School District. (William S. Hart Union High School District)

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet will take part in an Earth-space call with students at William S. Hart Union High School District on August 31st. He is an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Photo Date: 22 September 2020. Location: Building 8, Room 183 – Photo Studio. Photographer: Robert Markowitz

Shelley Turski is William S. Hart Union High School teacher 2021-22 of the year and is scheduled to be part of a NASA SOFIA mission. (Courtesy of William S. Hart Union High School District)

Astronaut Megan McArthur Behnken will take part in an Earth-space call with students at William S. Hart Union High School District on August 31st. She is an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Date of Photography: 7 October 2020. Location: Building 8, Room 183 – Photo Studio. Photographer: Robert Markowitz Selected students in the William S. Hart Union High School District have the opportunity to share an out-of-this-world experience with astronauts at the International Space Station at the end of the month. A group of students will be on an Earth-in-space call, also known as a downlink, on August 31 with astronauts Megan MacArthur and Thomas Pesquet to answer pre-recorded questions and share their experiences. at the International Space Station. Students will gather at La Mesa Junior High, chosen by NASA to host the event, on the morning of August 31 to make the call that will be broadcast live on NASA Television. Julie Huffman, district science curriculum specialist and program coordinator with the ISS, said about 17 students and Shelley Turski, district teacher of the year, will provide questions for the astronauts. The passion for science is what we were looking for, Huffman said. I needed responsible students who could help meet these deadlines. Being responsible was one of them, but someone with a passion for science, that’s really what we were looking for. At least one student from each school in the district and four to six students from La Mesa Junior High will participate in the call. The whole emphasis is on talking to astronauts on the space station, said Huffman, who was a science and chemistry teacher at Sierra Vista Junior High and Golden Valley High School before becoming a science curriculum specialist. This is all part of, in my opinion, setting the framework for our students to understand that in the coming years, as in 2024, they were supposed to return to the Moon, and within a few years after that we are supposed to go to Mars . The International Space Station plays a key role in this. With Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson exploring space with privately funded projects and NASA wanting to return to the Moon within the next two years, Huffman said there is a dizziness about science. “I hope everyone appreciates what an extraordinary honor it is for us to be chosen to speak with the astronauts on the International Space Station,” Hart County Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a statement. My hope is that a new generation of scientists and astronauts will emerge from this opportunity. La Mesa Junior High kicked off the academic year with the theme “Your future will be out of this world and will use the event to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) .Turski is scheduled to be part of a NASA SOFIA mission later this year.Huffman has joined three SOFIA missions, which include boarding a 747 aircraft and the stratospheric observatory for infrared astronomy. Many thanks to our amazing administrative and teaching staff who have made STEAM the focus, Kuhlman said in a statement. This is what helps students understand the importance of their studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/08/17/hart-district-students-prepare-to-make-contact-with-astronauts-on-international-space-station

