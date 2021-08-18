Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for approved international travel in Saskatchewan





People in Saskatchewan who received a combination of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can now receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the provincial government. It was announced Tuesday afternoon that additional doses are allowed for those who may request them for international travel, effective immediately. Read more: Saskatchewan Introduces New Format for COVID-19 Vaccination Record Government officials said some countries are seeking evidence of vaccination with specific vaccines and those who have received a combination may receive a third dose to match if their last vaccination was Pfizer or Moderna. Proof of intent to travel will not be required to receive the vaccination, read a government statement. Individuals who received two doses of Covishield or Astra Zeneca are able to complete a schedule to support international travel requirements with two matching over-the-counter mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna. The story goes down the ad All vaccines given in Canada are approved by Health Canada and are safe and effective, and offer good protection against all known strains of the virus, including the Delta variant.















A travel agent in Saskatoon said many countries do not mix vaccines, now resulting in different and often confusing rules when traveling. This has created different areas to receive different vaccines, mixing different types of vaccines, to allow entry to be considered fully vaccinated, explained Jamie Milton from UNIGLOBE travel Western Canada. She said that even where certain vaccines have been produced they can affect entry to certain places. While many of her clients have booked trips for later this year, she said the move from the province will help. The story goes down the ad It removes questions, she said. If you have been vaccinated twice with the same vaccine, then you really need to make sure that the country is recognizing the vaccine that you have two doses. Read more: I said. communities near the border excited to welcome American residents back The government advised people to look for pop-up clinics and book appointments through pharmacies that offer vaccinations. Approximately 677,200 people were fully vaccinated in the province, according to the government dashboard on Tuesday.















