Statement on Global Events in Haiti, Afghanistan

President Laurie Patton and the Dean of Spiritual and Religious Life issued the following statement on August 17, 2021. Dear Middlebury Community: We are deeply concerned in recent days by news coming from two different parts of the world, Haiti and Afghanistan. We are not aware of any actual loss of life in our immediate community as a result of events in those countries, but we do know that many of them are close to both of these situations, including alumni who have worked tirelessly. on behalf of others. Our hearts are broken with theirs. Many of you have asked how we are in contact with our alumni during emergencies, like the ones we read about last week. In the event of disasters or violence, our Advancement Office collects the names of alumni who are in the area, and, in some cases, people we know are active in the area even if they live elsewhere. They then arrive with a message of connection and care from Middlebury. While the motivating events are very different in each of these countries so as not to be compared, the human suffering in both is to a degree that guarantees our recognition at a time when most of our schools are out of school, or just preparing for the start. of the year. Given our desire to equally and appropriately record home and world events that affect members of our community, and the inability to do so whenever they arise, it has become our model and practice to maintain a space and regularly scheduled time on campus for anyone to gather to express grief, concern, joy, or solidarity at the personal and municipal levels. Our Dean of Spiritual and Religious Life, Mark Orten, holds rallies for such a purpose every midweek at noon in a short program (half an hour) called Wisdom Wednesday. The mostly deliberate gathering of silence is permeated with selected readings and sometimes music. The opportunity to briefly name concerns or celebrations voluntarily is usually included. We will resume this practice virtually this week so that anyone with a Middlebury connection across the globe and who is affected or concerned can join this gathering. You can do this at noon (ET) on Wednesdays and every week after usethis connection[Password: wisdom]with We encourage you as always to use all available resources for mental health and well-being during challenging periods. The following campus resources are available in times of distress or need. For the Vermont campus: At the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, personal counseling can be obtained through the Well Connector by phone at 866-640-4777 at no cost to students up to six sessions per year, per number. Crisis counseling for emergencies is provided 24 hours a day. Until we are able to be together personally in our various places in the fall, we hold each other very carefully through these and other influential events around the world. Sincerely yours, Mark the places

