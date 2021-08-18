International
The Taliban spokesman, at the First News Conference in Kabul, vowed that there would be no punishment.
For nearly two decades, Zabihullah Mujahid was the voice of the Taliban, but only on Tuesday did the world get the first look in his face when he appeared before reporters in a conference room full of blockages in Kabul to discuss what they plan to do the insurgents with their newly won country.
Mr Mujahid appeared with pain to reach a conciliatory tone, reiterating previous Taliban assurances that they were not planning retaliation against those who opposed them in Afghanistan, even those who had worked with US and NATO forces.
The press conference was held days after the insurgents had marched on Kabul, the capital, and as Afghans and the world prepared to see if they had planned a brutal repeat of their previous years in power. With Western powers and Afghans helping them during the United States’ 20-year war against the Taliban who were vying to leave the country, the insurgents have tried to rebuild themselves in a less threatening light.
Pressed by reporters on Tuesday about what would happen next, Mr. Mujahid avoided details, saying serious talks are now under way on the form of a new government.
Give us time, Mujahid asked.
He also offered assurances to Afghan women, who were brutally suppressed the last time the Taliban took control of the country, before the group was ousted by US forces in 2001.
We assure that there will be no violence against women, he said, no prejudice against women will be allowed, but Islamic values are our framework.
Again, the language was vague. Women, Mujahid said, will be active in society, allowed to work and study, but within the bounds of Islamic law.
But there have already been reports of women being ordered out of their offices and told to cover themselves completely when they go out in public, as well as the Taliban taking over property. And the Taliban are also accused of a large number of revenge killings in the last part of the fighting, particularly in the southern province of Kandahar.
In Kabul on Tuesday, the third day of the Taliban’s return, life seemed to be returning to a picture of normalcy. Shops were opening and traffic was noisy again, though cars were occasionally stopped at checkpoints by violent fighters.
As more women appeared on the streets in some neighborhoods, there seemed to be little change in the way they dressed, a little more modesty, with wider clothes and tighter scarves, and there was no sign that the Taliban were moving to restore the burqa. , as they did. in the 1990s On television, female journalists could be seen reporting from the streets and interviewing Taliban members in the studio. The broadcasters seemed to trade cautiously when it came to music, banned under the previous Taliban regime, broadcasting songs with a devotional tendency.
The Taliban press conference was held on Tuesday in the same room that the Afghan government once used to inform the media. While Mr. The Mujahideen took their place in front of a press room, the environment seemed identical. The same microphones, the same furniture, the same curtains. Only the flag was different; the white flag of the Taliban had replaced that of the Afghan.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
Of course, even the man who spoke had changed.
We want a strong Islamic system, said Mr. Mujahid.
But also when asked if they want the return of the Islamic Emirate, as their repressive system was called in the 1990s, Mr. The Mujahideen were undisputed. What form the government will take and what it will be called will be decided in ongoing discussions, he said.
Mr Mujahid was asked about the long Taliban bombing campaign, which claimed unknown civilian lives.
Do you think the people of Afghanistan will forgive you? asked an Afghan reporter.
The Taliban spokesman said it had been a time of war that our families were also suffering, he said, but allowed civilian deaths to be tragic.
Mr Mujahid was also asked about the man who was sitting in his seat just a week ago, a government spokesman killed by the Taliban.
He offered the same answer: It was war.
