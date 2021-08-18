The Taliban spokesman, at the First News Conference in Kabul, vowed that there would be no punishment.

As more women appeared on the streets in some neighborhoods, there seemed to be little change in the way they dressed, a little more modesty, with wider clothes and tighter scarves, and there was no sign that the Taliban were moving to restore the burqa. , as they did. in the 1990s On television, female journalists could be seen reporting from the streets and interviewing Taliban members in the studio. The broadcasters seemed to trade cautiously when it came to music, banned under the previous Taliban regime, broadcasting songs with a devotional tendency.

The Taliban press conference was held on Tuesday in the same room that the Afghan government once used to inform the media. While Mr. The Mujahideen took their place in front of a press room, the environment seemed identical. The same microphones, the same furniture, the same curtains. Only the flag was different; the white flag of the Taliban had replaced that of the Afghan.

Of course, even the man who spoke had changed.

We want a strong Islamic system, said Mr. Mujahid.

But also when asked if they want the return of the Islamic Emirate, as their repressive system was called in the 1990s, Mr. The Mujahideen were undisputed. What form the government will take and what it will be called will be decided in ongoing discussions, he said.

Mr Mujahid was asked about the long Taliban bombing campaign, which claimed unknown civilian lives.

Do you think the people of Afghanistan will forgive you? asked an Afghan reporter.

The Taliban spokesman said it had been a time of war that our families were also suffering, he said, but allowed civilian deaths to be tragic.

Mr Mujahid was also asked about the man who was sitting in his seat just a week ago, a government spokesman killed by the Taliban.

He offered the same answer: It was war.