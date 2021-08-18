The Mount Law fire in BC Interior is still estimated at 800 acres, out of control





The Mount Law fire that is burning in Central Okanagan, near a West Kelowna neighborhood, is still estimated at 800 acres and is classified as out of control. However, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said on Tuesday that colder temperatures and light rain provided relief for crews, although conditions remain extremely dry. On Monday, 18 more properties were put on evacuation alert in Central Okanagan and Peachland Regional Districts. Read more: ‘Backyard Fighting’: Firefighter on Mount Law Fire in West Kelowna CORE advised residents to be ready to leave at a moment of notice. The fire ignited life on Sunday and quickly exploded in magnitude. It was listed as close to homes in the Glenrosa area of ​​West Kelowna, and adjacent to Highway 97C. The story goes down the ad Approximately 1,000 people have been displaced due to an evacuation order, and another 1,900 properties are on evacuation alert. Extended evacuation alarm includes properties including 4740 Trepanier Road (northwest end) to 4980 Trepanier Road (southeast end) and: 4850 to 4855 MacKinnon Street

4802 at 4995 Trepanier Road

4902 to 4975 Place of the Stars















Officials also extended an evacuation order to Crown land in the southeast corner of the fire. However, it does not include any private property and the Gorman wood mill site remains under an evacuation alarm. Trends Bigfoot in Canada: Inside the hunt for evidence or at least a good photograph

The announcement to offer options to federal employees who refuse vaccines was ‘wrong’: Trudeau For Tuesday’s weather, Environment Canada called for a temperature of 20 C, along with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of rainfall. The smoky sky was expected on Wednesday, with the forecast for Thursday a mixture of sun and clouds with an altitude of 26 degrees C. The story goes down the ad















For Friday through Monday, however, cloudy skies are forecast, along with the possibility of rain. Environment Canada was calling for a 60 per cent chance of rain by Sunday, while other forecasts are calling for a 10 per cent to 40 per cent chance. The emergency center also urged people to stay away from areas near fires to ensure access and security of first responders. Navigators should also avoid lake areas that are used by aircraft support. BC Wildfire said 22 firefighters, a large number of personnel from eight local fire departments, three helicopters and numerous heavy equipment were fighting the fire, as well as six water skimmers and four slow-moving cisterns. Read more: Map of the fire of our era 2021 BC: Location and size of fires burning around the province The story goes down the ad On Monday, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund confirmed that the fire had caused some structural damage, though he gave no details. No updates were given Tuesday, though Brolund said the immediate focus “includes setting hotspots, ongoing patrols and completing damage assessments when it is safe to do so.” He also said it is critical to the safety of our crews and repression efforts to get all residents to leave and stay outside the evacuated areas. For more about this fire, visit BC Wildfire Website.















1:14

The smoke of the dark fire darkens the sky in BC





The smoke of the dark fire darkens the sky in BC

