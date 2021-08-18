Men’s football lifts the season in Grace





Next game: at Indiana Wesleyan University 25/8/2021 | 6:00 pm EST Wildcat Sports Network WINONA Lake, Ind. — Four months after playing a season shortened and postponed due to COVID-19, the TIU men’s soccer team returned to their regular fall schedule Tuesday evening as they visited NCCAA national champion Grace Lancers in Indiana to started the 2021 season. Starting with a tough 4-9 campaign in the spring, the Trojans aimed to improve by going into the 52nd season of the program with a tough road test. For most of the first half, Trinity played defense as the Lancers controlled most of the properties. concierge Daniel Hill was able to save three shots while Grace fired seven shots in total on his way in a half that saw the Trojans play very clean. Both teams would go on vacation without result. The Trojans came out of the first half energetically with six attempts to hit in the opening minutes of the second period. No one would find the back of the net however as the Lancers would march on the field and score late in the 59th in Martim Cardoso’s goal to break the deadlock. TIU would try to put the ball in the net for the rest of the night after Grace added a second goal from Cardoso in the 78th minute and a third from Bailey Whalley in the 87th, giving Trinity a 3-0 loss. 0 to start the 2021 season With SH .NIMET SHTES TG LOJS Tuesday’s game was just the second all-time meeting between the Trojans and the Lancers. Grace now leads the series 2-0 after winning the previous match from 2017.

By Xavier Brown The only attempt against the Lancers was the 52nd in his career, tying him with Jared Ventura (2010-13) for the tenth most in program history.

And Daniel Hill six receptions on Tuesday are at the highest level of his career. Hill defended six shots on goal twice last season against Roosevelt and Governors State.

TIU was in the lead 16-7, and 9-3 on goal kick in Tuesday’s loss.

Tuesday was Trinity’s first game against a League Crossroads opponent since 2018. The Trojans are 2-9-2 in their last 13 meetings against Crossroads opponents dating back to 2006. The Trojans (0-1-0) will return to action on Wednesday, Aug. 25 while visiting the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in Marion, Indiana. The start is scheduled for 6:00 pm EST on the IWU football field, and can be followed LIVE on Wildcat Sports Networkwith Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU mens soccer news and updates. Follow the Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIUMensSoccer @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiumenssoccer Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

