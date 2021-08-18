Why you are now more likely to get coronavirus even if you have been vaccinated against COVID-19

While mainstream vaccines still offer high levels of protection against COVID-19, the delta variant is proving their toughest opponent yet.

Highly contagious and likely to be capable of producing dizzying levels of the virus within the human body, the fourth major variant is fueling Canada’s fourth wave. It is also increasing the chances that more Canadians, vaccinated or not, will face the virus in the coming weeks and months.

“It will definitely be something we all encounter, at one point or another,” said Dr Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton.

“I think everyone, if they do not stay home in a clean blockchain lifestyle, there will be exposures.”

This means that the number of cases is likely to continue to increase for some time, including “progressive” infections among fully vaccinated individuals as the delta variant increases as vaccination rates slowly continue to increase.

But disaster is not inevitable.

Experts say that keeping some precautions in place would help protect both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, including millions of Canadian children , preventing any possible transmission. And infection after vaccination from this aggressive variant does not mean that you will actually end up seriously ill or die from COVID-19 in fact, the latest data show that it is still unlikely.

“You’ll get sick a lot of unvaccinated people, even people who get vaccinated will get sick,” said Dr Andrew Morris, infectious disease specialist with the Sinai Health System in Toronto.

“How many people in the coming months will depend largely on government action and public health measures.”

Cases only among vaccinated would be ‘manageable’

Stretching forward, numerous experts who spoke to CBC News, agreed, should be marked by an increased sense of care, regardless of whether you did both shots.

This is not because every Canadian now faces the same basic risk level, but because a delta-driven increase increases the risk of infection for everyone a little if you are vaccinated and potentially a lot if you are not.

“If all we had was a pandemic of vaccinated people,” Chagla said, “it would be manageable.”

Infections that are transmitted between fully vaccinated individuals can still cause alarm, although those cases are expected and usually milder thanks to a number of factors.

The delta variant itself may play a role. There is concern about the same evolutionary traits that make it so capable of infecting humans, they may also make it capable of circumventing vaccination-based immunity.

Research suggests that vaccinated individuals clear a delta infection faster than those who are not protected, but it is still a more formidable enemy. Another study estimated that infection with the variant leads to Viral load 1000 times higher inside someone’s nose.

“This means that every breath we take, every cough we cough, there are many more viruses that can be transmitted to the other person,” said Sarah Otto, an expert in modeling and evolutionary biology with the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and a member of the BC COVID-19 Independent Modeling Group.

A child takes a COVID-19 swab test in Toronto on August 1st. Ontario students will return to the classroom in the fall with pandemic protocols in place. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

What is also at stake is simply a game of numbers, many experts have noted. If more people are being vaccinated as more people become infected, a portion of those infections will inevitably be among that growing number of vaccinated individuals.

Take for example the situation in Iceland, where more than 70 percent of the total population is now fully vaccinated about 10 percent higher than in Canada.

Between the beginning of July and the beginning of August, nearly eight in 10 household infections were among the people who were vaccinated, an Icelandic health official told Reuters , adding that the figure should not “come as a surprise” given the country ‘s impressive vaccination rates.

More reassuring is that the high level of protection means that of the more than 1,000 people isolated in early August, only 10 were hospitalized and 97 percent of those infected had mild or even asymptomatic symptoms, the figures showed. government.

University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan likened it to what happened when seat belts became the norm.

“If 100 percent of the company wears a seat belt, the death rate from car accidents goes down, but among those who I DO happen, 100 percent of them will be wearing seat belts, “he said.

“It does not mean that seat belts do not work.”

Serious cases of progress remain rare

If the delta variant finds its way to anyone who is fully vaccinated and at higher risk, including the elderly or anyone who is immunocompromised those cases are more likely to have dire consequences.

However, those serious advances remain rare, recent data show.

Since the start of Canada’s vaccination campaign last December, infections have been overwhelming among unvaccinated individuals, at approximately 90 percent, with less than one percent among those who have been fully vaccinated.

While those federal data do not show how the trend is changing since the delta variant began its growth, Ontario figures from last week show a larger proportion of overall cases among those fully vaccinated even though they are usually people who are older and more vulnerable, according to provincial officials, and only a handful of serious infections requiring hospitalization were among that fully vaccinated group.

In the country’s largest city, Toronto Public Health also recently reported that, as of May 1, approximately 99 percent of COVID-19 hospitalized cases with a recognized vaccination status had not been fully vaccinated.

Of course, none of those figures capture people who may be infected but have symptoms so mild or non-existent that they are not even tested.

Infections that are transmitted between fully vaccinated individuals can cause alarm, although those cases are expected and usually milder thanks to a number of factors. (Jean-Claude Taliana / CBC)

Early signals are not surprising to vaccine experts, who have long reminded Canadians that while this vaccine production is working extremely well at boosting people’s immune responses, they have never provided perfect protection against an initial infection.

“It’s just like wearing rain boots in flood waters. As long as the height of the boot is above the height of the water, your feet do not get wet so vaccines are great boots to keep your feet from getting wet from the virus. Deonandansaid.

“The second there is so much virus around that water leaking into your boots, your feet will get wet. So it matters how much virus is circulating.”

The safe conclusion is if you are young, healthy and fully vaccinated, the risk of getting seriously ill from the delta remains low, even if cases continue to rise overall, Morris, with the Sinai Health System, said.

But as the delta variant continues to spread, it will find itself vulnerable.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s public health chief, noted last week that the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Canadian hospitals was up 12 percent from a week ago, following recent increases in general infections. reported in numerous provinces.

This increase means that Canada must use a range of tools to keep the variant away, starting with vaccine mandates for basic public health precautions, Morris said, especially with schools set up to welcome millions of unvaccinated children.

“Masking works. Distance works. Ventilation is likely to work,” he said.

“All of these things will make a difference. And it will do two things: reduce the number of people infected in the short term and buy more time for more people to get vaccinated.”