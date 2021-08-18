Was everything in vain ?: Canadians fighting in Afghanistan left shock with Taliban quick return

Fourteen years ago, Major Steven Graham brought most of his squadron to Kandahar Airfield for a grim diversion ceremony.

It was a combat outfit, which means that those troops – Recce Squadron, Royal Canadian Dragoons – spent almost all of their time off the wire, digging into what they called “Poo Hill” because it looked like a giant, a giant vertical mass rising out of the valley north of the Arghandab River in Zhari district, Kandahar Province.

Two of Graham’s men – Trooper Patrick Pentland and Master Cpl. Allan Stewart – was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that struck their Coyote, consuming it in flames and smoke. Their vehicle had been running to help another Coyote that had just been hit by an IED – without serious injury, mercilessly – when a second explosion turned it into a fireball. The Taliban had planned the attack that way: one or two strikes, because the soldiers would always rush to help the soldiers, not thinking about their danger.

At KAF, the coffins with the bodies of Pentland and Steward were carried by their platoon comrades, loaded on the belly of a Canadian Forces transport aircraft for the long journey home. Shortly afterwards, the Recce Squad set off again for the night, to their deserted camp at Ghundy Ghar. I went with them.

Two weeks ago, six soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in the biggest loss of a day for Canadian forces in Afghanistan.

During the 13 years of the Canadian combat mission in Afghanistan, 158 soldiers gave their lives and seven civilians were killed, including a senior diplomat and a journalist involved. This is a very deviant ceremony.

A nation shocked by lightning-fast events in Afghanistan over the past week – the chaotic scene at Kabul airport, where thousands of civilians descended in hopes of embarking on an evacuation flight, fearful of Taliban retaliation because they had helped coalition troops during the US-led occupation may wonder what it all was about, the sacrifices in treasure and blood.

“I’m watching with disbelief how quickly things are splitting up there,” Graham, now a brigadier general training Palestinian security forces in the West Bank, told Star in an email from Jerusalem, followed by telephone conversations. “Last week I saw the places where I worked fall, this week is everything else.

“Heartbreaking hail. To think that we tried to ensure that the children there had a path to a better life and after 20 years everything seemed to be nothing. Fourteen months of my life I spent there and it looks like we will be back where we were before we showed up. “

His translator – who came out of Afghanistan and came to Canada in 2014 – had managed to say that the Taliban had just set fire to his mother’s house. Many of us, reporters and military personnel who had relied on Afghans as allies, have received similar panic prayers.

“I can only imagine what the parents of my soldiers who were killed now are thinking. It’s hard to know how to feel.”

Graham, so loved by his bodies – the feeling was mutual – looks into his heart for an answer to the confusing question: Was it worth it?

“It was justifiable at the time,” he agrees.

The outcome of the war is never a sure thing. Often, rank soldiers do not know what they are fighting for and it is not surprising why. Did the troops in the trenches of the Great War understand how they got there, inhaling mustard gas? Or Korea? Or Vietnam? Perhaps only World War II had clear objectives, a global urgency.

Even senior Pentagon generals have admitted that they did not understand Afghanistan’s ultimate goal, had no plans for a regular troop withdrawal, except that most senior military advisers were against the sudden demolition imposed by President Joe Biden , implementing the agreement signed with the Taliban last year by his predecessor.

Justifiable at the time. Because important decisions can only be made instantly, under tremendous pressure. Since the rapid withdrawal of American troops during the last moments was noticeable not justified, though Biden reiterated on Monday that he has not repented, that he would not send one more soldier to die in Afghanistan in an invincible war. Good fight, you may remember, a fight with clean hands. A war that could only take place now, only by Afghans, if an anti-Taliban group regroups. Thus, that shocked country descended into civil war in the 1990s, after Soviet forces withdrew, defeated by US-backed mujahideen. After the ISI of Pakistan, infinitely treacherous and the desire for power in the region, had incubated the Taliban as their representatives.

Graham, still serving heavily in the Canadian Forces, must be careful with his words. Although he will not confirm it, the message was sent by Ottawa and the Ministry of Defense to the military: Shut up. More specifically, do not say anything now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has plunged Canada into an unnecessary election that no one wants. Afghanistan – even seven years after the Canadian combat troops left, although at least 1,000 remained to train and mentor the Afghan security forces – must not turn into a political football.

The irony, of course, is that Trudeau has already done just that, warning of his election push with a commitment to bring 20,000 Afghan refugees to Canada. It’s a noble humanitarian enterprise, of course, but it ‘s also political propaganda. In the 2015 federal election, the plight of desperate Syrians fleeing a civil war — included in that agonizing photo of 3-year-old Alan Kurdi dying on a Turkish beach — resonated with Canadian voters. The refugee situation was very much an election issue, and Trudeau’s oath – kept – certainly contributed to his majority victory. Doubts doubt that the horrors in Afghanistan will move Canadians in the same way.

And from what I can determine – everything is insanely dark – those 20,000 Afghan refugees will be withdrawn from the diaspora already outside Afghanistan, in refugee camps. About 800 translators and their families who are in Kabul, waiting to be sent abroad, have military friends to thank. The commanders have not forgotten them.

Retired Major General Dean Milner was the last commander of the Joint Afghanistan Task Force, the leader of the Canadian troops from 2010 to 2011. When the flag was lowered at the headquarters of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Kabul in March 2014, he presented it by the Ambassador of Canada, Deborah Lyons. Canadian combat troops had left the country three years ago, but Milner was again serving as commander of NATO’s 2013-2014 training mission. NATO and the US had trained about 350,000 Afghan security forces by then, the number reaching perhaps half a million by this year.

“Devastating devil,” Milner told the Star, angry at what he is seeing in Kabul this week and the blitzkrieg progress that has brought the Taliban back to power. “I do not think any of us saw this coming, especially when it came so quickly. It was disappointing when we left as a force in ’14 because we had not finished creating all the institutions that Afghanistan needed. I do not think that everyone understands how long it takes to do this, especially in a wartime country.

“We had a lot of soldiers who sacrificed everything and a lot of wounded boys. You hope the genie stays in the bottle. Then, to see this…”

A small hope, Milner admits, that the Taliban will maintain the institutions – schools, girls’ education, tribal alliances, effective local governance – that the Canadians implemented in Kandahar. And the outrage, frankly, at the corrupt central government that made the Taliban an attractive alternative for most of the population.

“You feel depressed by the Afghan government, very corrupt, not very capable. We feel desperate for the Afghan National Army we have trained. “They could not hold the fortress.”

Now an honorary colonel of the Royal Canadian Dragon Regiment and deeply involved in the organization of veterans and volunteers trying to oust Afghans who worked with the Canadian military — especially translators — is not too content with US mistakes either. “But how can I say this when the Canadians had already come out?”

This left the remaining US forces with little valuable information about what was happening on the ground, beyond what they could learn from the Special Forces (including the Canadian Special Forces still there). There is no other explanation for how the US could have been caught so unprepared.

“Framework is a really difficult time frame,” says Milner, “devastating for many people. We did a lot of good work. We evolved as a force there. We were a big player in NATO. They stuck us in a difficult place, “Kandahar. We stayed there, we fought with pride. I will be honest, I never thought we should have come out when we came out.”

But even this was a political decision.

What would Milner now say to the families of those Canadian soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan?

“This is the most difficult question. Is it worth it? Was it all in vain? I am trying to stay on the positive side. We left schools and infrastructure. There were so many kids back in school. We built and developed many institutions, we were moving in the right direction, despite the corrupt government – the Afghan government is just awful.

“You have to hope that part of this progress will be difficult to reverse, even for the Taliban.”

Correction: An earlier version of this column stated that 800 translators and their families had been flown from Afghanistan. They are currently in Kabul, awaiting transport abroad.