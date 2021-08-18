International
China sees US pride in Afghanistan’s fall, but also new dangers
For China’s leaders, the chaotic scenes unfolding in Afghanistan have served as a stinging justification for their hostility to American power. The last twilight of the empire, China official news agency tha. Chinese Foreign Ministry called it a lesson in reckless military adventures.
Any complacency in Beijing can be premature. China is now trying to judge how American defeat could reshape the race between the two major world powers. While the destruction of the Taliban has weakened American prestige and its influence on China’s western border, it could also create new geopolitical and security risks.
Officials in Beijing worry that extremists could use Afghanistan to regroup on China’s side and sow violence across the region, even as the Taliban look at countries with deep pockets like China for aid and investment. The US military withdrawal could also allow the United States to steer its planning and plan toward opposing Chinese power across Asia.
There should be anxiety and not joy in Beijing, said John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. The United States is finally pulling itself out of an unpopular, undesirable war into a geopolitically peripheral theater. The end of the military presence in Afghanistan frees up resources and attention to focus on long-term rivalry with China.
The two-decade American effort to build a functioning democratic government in Afghanistan was destroyed much faster than the world expected. The Chinese government criticized what it called a hasty, ill-planned withdrawal by the Americans, which has raised hopes that the Taliban would build a broader governing coalition before taking power.
“Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. regular news this week.
How China engages with the Taliban will be closely watched beyond Afghanistan. Governments around the world are facing new rulers there, especially their promises that they will pursue more moderate policies and stop any violence spilling out of the country. China, Afghanistan’s richest and most powerful neighbor, will pay particular attention to how a Taliban-led government works.
China says it has won assurances from the Taliban that Afghan territory will not be used as a base for attacks inside China, but its impact on the group is unclear.
Just three weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban leaders in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin and urged them to hold up the flag of peace talks. Instead, the Taliban used the crater morale of Afghan government forces to capture city after city.
Although the Taliban have made promises, there is still great uncertainty about the extent to which they will be fulfilled, Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghan Studies at Lanzhou University in northwest China, said in a telephone interview.
“I think the Chinese influence on the issue of Afghanistan has been overestimated,” he said. The United States finally thinks that after the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, this mess will become one for China. I find it a little boring.
For China, many are at risk. If the Taliban victory leads to an increase in regional instability, it could disrupt China’s Belt and Road program to fund and build infrastructure across the region, which has largely bypassed Afghanistan because of the war. Beijing is concerned about the security of other countries near Afghanistan: Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. An attack last month on a bus transporting Chinese workers to Pakistan, killing nine of them since attributed to for attackers operating from Afghanistan.
All their concerns are compounded by this result, said Andrew Small, a senior member of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, which studies China’s relations with Afghanistan, referring to Beijing’s view.
They worry it will have some sort of inspiring effect, with the country becoming a permissive environment for the groups they care most about, he said.
The U.S. withdrawal will also allow the United States to focus its attention on Beijing. President Biden made it clear that the war in Afghanistan, no matter how chaotic its ending, had long distracted the country from its greatest geopolitical priorities.
“Our truly strategic competitors, China and Russia, would want nothing more than the United States to continue to spend billions of dollars on resources and attention to stabilize Afghanistan indefinitely,” Biden said. White House on Monday.
Twenty years ago, the rapid U.S. overthrow of the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks was seen by China as a disturbing demonstration of military power near its border, but also provided some sort of relief.
By then, President George W. Bush had appeared eager to deliver on his campaign promises to contain China. He voiced support for Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by Beijing, and criticized China’s manipulation of trade rules at the expense of US companies.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
However, after 9/11, as the United States sought Chinese support for its war in Afghanistan, it agreed to designate as a terrorist organization a group of Uighur fighters from Xinjiang, the western region of China, which shares a short mountainous border with Afghanistan. Me Thanks United Nations, the Uighur group, known as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, once had links to al Qaeda and was responsible for a number of violent incidents, including several in Xinjiang in the late 1990s that killed a total of 140 people.
Whenever it seems that the US will be able to focus seriously on China, something is holding back, said Mr Small, a researcher at the German Marshall Fund. You have had this continuum of crises that have given China extra space, and Afghanistan has been a constant. When American forces and lives are at stake, it simply dominates.
The question is what China will do now. While some expect China to move toward the breach created by the US withdrawal, Beijing is deeply wary of entering the Afghan political and military conflicts that have plagued the United States and the Soviet Union.
China’s informal contacts with the Taliban date back to the 1990s, and officials from Beijing have remained in contact with the group for the past two decades, largely to urge the Taliban not to support attacks in Xinjiang.
These contacts have recently served China well. The Chinese embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has remained open since the Taliban took control. Even so, China has shown no desire to increase its involvement in Afghanistan under its new rulers.
In Chinese discussions about Afghanistan, you will often hear that phrase, the graveyard of empires, he said Raffaello Pantucci, a senior member of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. I think their concern is that instability in Afghanistan is spreading north and south, and that is a bigger problem for them. It can destabilize their entire back region.
Given these concerns, China seems unlikely to move quickly to recognize the Taliban taking power. A week before the fall of the Afghan government, officials from China, the United States, Russia and Pakistan met in Qatar to discuss a way forward. It is still unclear whether the countries will choose to negotiate with the Taliban or rather repeat efforts to isolate them, as happened after they took power in 1996.
China’s statements suggest it first wants clarity about Afghanistan’s political future and whether the Taliban will deliver on their security promises. Ms. Hua, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that the Taliban should pursue a moderate and prudent religious policy, and work with other parties to form an open and inclusive political structure.
Even if Beijing decides to support Afghanistan more actively, it should only do so under the auspices of the United Nations and regional groups, said Wu Baiyi, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Relying on a great power to solve the problems of Afghanistan will not work, said Mr. Wu. They all shared the lessons of the last 40 years. We can not continue like this.
Liu Yi and Claire Fu contributed to the research.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/18/world/asia/china-afghanistan-taliban.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]