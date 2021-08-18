China sees US pride in Afghanistan’s fall, but also new dangers

For China’s leaders, the chaotic scenes unfolding in Afghanistan have served as a stinging justification for their hostility to American power. The last twilight of the empire, China official news agency tha. Chinese Foreign Ministry called it a lesson in reckless military adventures.

Any complacency in Beijing can be premature. China is now trying to judge how American defeat could reshape the race between the two major world powers. While the destruction of the Taliban has weakened American prestige and its influence on China’s western border, it could also create new geopolitical and security risks.

Officials in Beijing worry that extremists could use Afghanistan to regroup on China’s side and sow violence across the region, even as the Taliban look at countries with deep pockets like China for aid and investment. The US military withdrawal could also allow the United States to steer its planning and plan toward opposing Chinese power across Asia.

There should be anxiety and not joy in Beijing, said John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. The United States is finally pulling itself out of an unpopular, undesirable war into a geopolitically peripheral theater. The end of the military presence in Afghanistan frees up resources and attention to focus on long-term rivalry with China.