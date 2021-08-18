The young Scots are sending a record number of Black MFAs to the House of Provinces.

Ahead of election day Tuesday, the only Black APL was Liberal Tony Ince, who represented Cole Harbor riding.

Once the winning candidates are sworn in, there will be four Black MFAs in the Assembly House.

They will include Ince, who defeated Progressive Conservative Darryl Johnson and NDP Jerome Lagmay to be re-elected to Cole Harbor.

The ride to Preston was guaranteed to be won by a Black person, as the candidates for each of the three main parties were Black. Angela Simmonds won the race for the Liberal Party, closing Archy Beals for the Tories and Colter Simmonds for the New Democrats.

Simmonds said she was shocked and happy with her victory.

Angela Simmonds, seen in a 2017 photo, won on boarding in Preston. (Rachael Kelly)

“I’m looking forward to having some conversations about what it looks like for people and how we’re going to take this forward in terms of supporting people, especially different communities, to be able to be in a position like me, said Simmonds, who worked in the Provincial Office of Equality and Anti-Racism Initiatives.

In Halifax Needham, NDP Suzy Hansen successfully won against Liberals Colin Coady and Progressive Conservative Scott Ellis. That ride was previously represented by New Democrat Lisa Roberts, who is now running federally.

Hansen told CBCNews that she is very happy and honored to represent boarding Halifax Needham, where she was born and raised.

She said there is a need for more diverse voices in the House of Provinces.

“There are so many lenses we can look at now, especially when it comes to healthcare and housing and salaries,” she said. “All of these are parts that have to have a different look and a different look.”

Hansen, who is a mother of seven, said she wants to show her children that they can achieve anything.

Ali Duale, seen here in a 2017 photo, won the Halfax Armdale ride. (Eric Woolliscroft / CBC)

At the Halifax Armdale, Ali Dualewon rode for the Liberals in a close race against NDP Julie Melanson. That ride was previously represented by Liberal Lena Metlege Diab, who left provincial politics to run in the federal election.

Duale and his family left Somalia in 1991 and spent seven years in a Kenyan refugee camp before coming to Canada, where Duale worked for the Halifax regional fire department.

Only 5 Black MFAs were ever elected to the NS

Prior to this election, only five Black MPs were elected to Canada’s oldest legislature.

In 1993, Wayne Adams was the first black MLA selected in Nova Scotia, on board Preston.

Yvonne Atwell became the first woman of color elected to the Assembly House in Nova Scotia in 1998 to ride the Preston.

In 2009, Percy Paris was elected to board Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

In 2013, Liberal Stephen Gough won the Sackville-Beaver Bank ride and Liberal Tony Ince won a seat in the Cole Harbor-Portland Valley. It was the first time two Black politicians were elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature at the same time.