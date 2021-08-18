



HONG KONG Four leaders of student unions at the University of Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of advocating terrorism after holding a moment of silence for a man who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself. The arrests, by the new national security police in Hong Kong, represented the latest blow to opposing voices as Chinese territory tries to extinguish any sign of dissent that flared up during the 2019 protest movement. University students were among the most determined and vocal protesters during pro-democracy demonstrations in the city in recent years. And Hong Kong officials used a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year to target campuses, which they have branded as dangerous incubators of anti-government sentiment. Wednesday’s arrests came from a meeting broadcast live on July 7, when the student union held a moment of silence and passed a motion expressing deep sadness over the husband’s death and appreciation for his sacrifice.

At the height of the anti-government protests, police described university campuses as hotbeds of violence and cancer cells that were endangering the city. The ranks of student activists have shrunk under pressure from university administrators and government officials. Many have said they are fighting for survival against the tightening of coercion by Chinese Communist Parties. To tell the truth, it feels like we were expecting to die, said Yanny Chan, a union leader at Lingnan University, this year.

The Professional Teachers Union, which had more than 90,000 members, disbanded last week after the government ceased to recognize it after attacks by Chinese state media. The Human Rights Civil Front, which staged mass protest marches, dispersed on Sunday after police repeatedly accused it of illegal operations. On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s largest organization that subsidized the legal costs of arrested pro-democracy protesters, the 612 Humanities Fund, said would discontinue operationswith National Security Police said Wednesday they had arrested student union president Charles Kwok Wing-ho; chairman, Kinson Cheung King-sang; and two other representatives, Anthony Yung Chung-hei and Chris Shing-hang Todorovski. None of the students or their attorneys could be contacted for comment. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang told a news conference Wednesday that they would be charged with inciting a terrorist attack. If there is evidence, he added, we will arrest and prosecute. Those convicted of terrorism under national security law could face a minimum of five years in prison. At a previous news conference outside the Police Headquarters, Li Kwai-Wah, a senior overseer at the Department of Homeland Security, said the language of student unions rationalizes, embellishes and glorifies terrorism. He suggested there was a close link between terrorism and hatred of the government and the police force. When asked by reporters why students were not given a second chance after withdrawing their comments, Mr Li said the crimes were irreversible. Withdrawals can only be taken as an apology, he said.

He added that praising, defending and promoting the men’s attack on the police were all equal to defending terrorism and that the police would interview the 30 participants in the July meeting who had voted in favor of the motion. (Two had abstained.)

In July, Hong Kong University severed ties with the student union. A month later, she stopped all students who had attended the meeting from campus facilities, citing concerns that the continued presence of union members would pose serious legal and reputation risks to the institution, Hong Kong’s leading university. Alumni signed an online petition calling on university leaders to revoke the sentence. A prominent law professor, Eric Cheung, resigned from the university’s governing council over his decision. I’m very sad, Professor Cheung said in a radio interview at the timeWith Why, as a university, are we not helping students correct themselves after making a mistake? He declined to comment on the arrests. A university spokeswoman also declined to comment, saying, It is not appropriate for us to comment as the case is under investigation.

