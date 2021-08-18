Connect with us

International

Veterans of Echuca Vietnam pay their respects on Long Tan Day

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Despite COVID-19 thwarting an official commemoration today for Vietnam Veterans Day, Echuca veterans Terry James and Geoff Dixon again made sure they did their homage.

Proudly wearing their medals, Echuca Tech schoolmates said it became even more special when they found a flower tribute placed on the Echuca cenotaph.

It read: In memory of our veterans who served in Vietnam special memories for those who did not come home. Not to forget a woman who remembers (1965).

James was a Navy lieutenant on the troop carrier HMAS Sydney, taking soldiers to and from Vietnam.

Little did they know at the time that Mr. Dixon was on one of those trips to serve for a year as an infantryman.

Mr. Dixon was part of 2RAR / NZ (2nd Royal Australian Regiment Battalion New Zealand) in 1967-68 and was part of the Tet Offensive, an important campaign of the Vietnam War.

Several soldiers were killed in my platoon, Dixon said.

As you get older it fades a bit, but the memories are still there.

James said they were particularly pleased to make the effort to visit the cenotaph after seeing the tribute.

Flowers at the Echuca cenotaph on Vietnam Veterans Day.

We were especially grateful to the lady who laid that crown; we found it very touching, he said.

I joined the Navy with 81 boys and 66 spent three and a half years training we did.

Of those, 12 have died and his asbestos and other things from the shipping service, so we remember them.

Mr. James and Dixon, from the Echuca Vietnam County Veterans Association of Australia, usually attended a service each year on Vietnam Veterans Day (also known as Big Tan Day), but the Moama RSL commemoration had to be canceled. due to COVID-19 blockade of NSW Me

More local news

Echuca resident Jim Stapleton dies at 108

The world premiere of the film is coming to Echuca

Moama businesses are feeling the effects of the NSW blockade

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.riverineherald.com.au/news/2021/08/18/4938944/echuca-vietnam-veterans-pay-their-respects-on-long-tan-day

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: