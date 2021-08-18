Veterans of Echuca Vietnam pay their respects on Long Tan Day

Despite COVID-19 thwarting an official commemoration today for Vietnam Veterans Day, Echuca veterans Terry James and Geoff Dixon again made sure they did their homage.

Proudly wearing their medals, Echuca Tech schoolmates said it became even more special when they found a flower tribute placed on the Echuca cenotaph.

It read: In memory of our veterans who served in Vietnam special memories for those who did not come home. Not to forget a woman who remembers (1965).

James was a Navy lieutenant on the troop carrier HMAS Sydney, taking soldiers to and from Vietnam.

Little did they know at the time that Mr. Dixon was on one of those trips to serve for a year as an infantryman.

Mr. Dixon was part of 2RAR / NZ (2nd Royal Australian Regiment Battalion New Zealand) in 1967-68 and was part of the Tet Offensive, an important campaign of the Vietnam War.

Several soldiers were killed in my platoon, Dixon said.

As you get older it fades a bit, but the memories are still there.

James said they were particularly pleased to make the effort to visit the cenotaph after seeing the tribute.

Flowers at the Echuca cenotaph on Vietnam Veterans Day.

We were especially grateful to the lady who laid that crown; we found it very touching, he said.

I joined the Navy with 81 boys and 66 spent three and a half years training we did.

Of those, 12 have died and his asbestos and other things from the shipping service, so we remember them.

Mr. James and Dixon, from the Echuca Vietnam County Veterans Association of Australia, usually attended a service each year on Vietnam Veterans Day (also known as Big Tan Day), but the Moama RSL commemoration had to be canceled. due to COVID-19 blockade of NSW Me

More local news

Echuca resident Jim Stapleton dies at 108

The world premiere of the film is coming to Echuca

Moama businesses are feeling the effects of the NSW blockade