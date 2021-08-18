Women in Afghanistan fear turning into a repressive past under the Taliban





As Afghan women stormed into their homes on Tuesday, fearing for their lives and their future under Taliban rule, a female television broadcaster offered completely contradictory visions of running the country. Tuesday morning, Beheshta Arghand, a privately owned newscaster Tolo News the channel, interviewed a Taliban official, asking him about Taliban house-to-house checks in the Afghan capital. The whole world now knows that the Taliban are the real rulers of the country, said the official, Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hamad, a member of the Taliban media team. I’m still surprised that people are afraid of the Taliban.

The extraordinary scene of a Taliban official questioning a female journalist was part of a wider Taliban campaign to present a more moderate face to the world and help alleviate the fear that has gripped the country since insurgents seized the capital. Sunday.

But hours later, a prominent anchor on state television, Khadija Amin, with tears in her eyes in the chat room at the Clubhouse said the Taliban had suspended her and other female employees, indefinitely. I am a journalist and I am not allowed to work, said Ms. Amin, 28 years old. What will I do next? The next generation will have nothing, everything we have achieved in 20 years will disappear. The Taliban are the Taliban. They have not changed. The stories of the two journalists reflect the deep insecurity and anxiety faced by Afghan women as they try to assess what will happen to them when the Taliban take control of the country. Millions of people fear a return to the oppressive past, when the Taliban banned women from working outside the home or leaving home without a male guardian, eliminated schooling for girls, and publicly flogged those who violated the code of group morality. But Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different this time. At a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman said women would be allowed to work and study. Another Taliban official said women should participate in government.

We assure that there will be no violence against women, said the spokeswoman, Zabihullah Mujahid. No prejudice against women will be allowed, but Islamic values ​​are our framework.

Printed for details, he said only that women can participate in society within the bounds of Islamic law. The previous Taliban rule, from 1996 to 2001, was a bleak period for Afghan women, and the years since then have been those with much suffering and hardship for both men and women. A widely known bright spot: the treatment of women. In the nearly two decades since the US-led invasion overthrew the Taliban, the United States has invested more than $ 780 million to encourage women’s rights. The girls and women have joined the military and police forces, held political posts, competed in the Olympics and raised engineering levels in robotic teams that once seemed unimaginable under the Taliban. The question now is whether the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law will be as draconian as when the group last held power. There are already scattered signs that, at least in some areas, the Taliban have begun to restore the old order.

Women in some provinces have been told not to leave home unaccompanied by a male relative. In Herat, in western Afghanistan, Taliban militants guarded university gates and prevented female students and instructors from entering campus on Tuesday, witnesses said. In the southern city of Kandahar, women’s health care clinics were closed, a resident said. In some districts, girls’ schools have been closed since the Taliban took control in November. The women there said they had started wearing burqas upside down on the streets, partly out of fear and partly in anticipation of the restrictions ordered by the Taliban.

At Kabul University in the capital, female students were told they would not be allowed to leave their dormitory rooms unless accompanied by a male caretaker. Two students said they were effectively trapped because they had no male relatives in town. Updated August 18, 2021, 5:37 AM ET In Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, Aliya Kazimy, a 27-year-old university professor, said women shopping in the city bazaar alone returned and were told to return with male caretakers. I am from the generation that had many opportunities after the fall of the Taliban 20 years ago, she said in a text message. I have been able to achieve my study goals, and for a year I have been a university professor, and now my future is dark and uncertain. All these years of hard work and dreaming were for nothing. And little girls who have just started, what future awaits them?

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said Monday that his organization was receiving shocking reports of severe human rights abuses across the country. “I’m particularly concerned about the growing number of human rights abuses against women and girls in Afghanistan,” he told an emergency Security Council meeting. UN officials have not provided any details about those reports and it is too early to say whether they represent the national government’s national policy or the external acts of independent watchdogs.

There were also some indications that the Taliban, in some cases, were adopting a more tolerant stance regarding the role of women and girls. Unicef, the United Nations children’s organization, said one of its representatives met with a Taliban-appointed health commissioner in Herat on Monday and reported that he demanded that women working for the Department of Health return to work. But Unicef ​​also reported mixed messages on education issues: In some areas, local Taliban authorities said they were awaiting guidance from leaders, in others they said they wanted schools for boys and girls to function. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. They are now emerging from the darkness, but little is known about them or how they plan to govern. How did the Taliban take control? See how the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and wiped out 20 years of defense in a few months. We are cautiously optimistic about moving forward, said Mustapha Ben Messaoud, Unicefs chief of operations in Kabul, speaking via video link.

Tolo’s interview was also potentially significant. Afghanistan observers said that while it was not unheard of for the Taliban to give interviews to female journalists, including international correspondents from CNN and other media, they were rare within the country. But Rukhsar Azamee, a former Tolo producer who fled Afghanistan in 2015 after receiving death threats, noted that a Taliban suicide bomber had attacked a Tolo bus in 2016, killing seven of her colleagues and injuring 25. In the TV interview on Tuesday, she said, they are sitting in front of the table with the same women who are threatening. The suspension of Ms. Amin and other women from state television undermined any good wishes that the interview in Tolo might have achieved. Ms Amin said the last time she read the news on the broadcast was on Sunday at 9am, before the Taliban took Kabul. That evening, a Taliban official was in the anchor chair.

The notion that the Taliban will suddenly change their course has been greeted with deep skepticism. Concerned about attacks on local Taliban officials, many women have stayed home. Kabulis are destroying advertisements showing women without headscarves in recent days.

In Kabul, a handful of women protested bravely in a square near the presidential palace, holding signs in front of armed Taliban fighters demanding civil, social and political freedoms.

When the Taliban last imposed the restrictions on behavior, dress and movement were enforced by the morality police from the Ministry of Virtue Dissemination and Crime Prevention, which drove trucks, publicly humiliating and flogging women who did not abide by the rules. According to Amnesty International, in 1996, a woman in Kabul had her thumb cut off for wearing a nail polish. Women accused of adultery were stoned to death. Homosexuality was a crime punishable by death. The ban on girls’ education forced female teachers to set up secret schools for girls in their homes. Women medical staff continued to work, but in institutions strictly segregated by gender.

But for a new generation of Afghan girls who grew up going to school and nurturing unlimited dreams, the Taliban era is ancient history and turning the clock back is an almost incomprehensible fate. Wida Saghary, an Afghan women’s rights activist who fled Afghanistan to India three months ago, said she was sheltering three other activists at her home in Delhi and was in contact with other activists inside the country. . She called on women to resist the Taliban’s restrictions peacefully but forcefully.

The Taliban have never seen or experienced women going to work and going to school in large numbers, she said. We have to resist them and go to work and go to school. Women cannot enter.

Reporting contributed by Carlotta Gall, Mujib Mashal, Marc Santora, Nick Cumming-Bruce and Anushka Patil.

