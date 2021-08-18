Why the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is bad news for the global battle against Covid, polio

Text Size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban during the Covid pandemic has come as a blow not only to global efforts to defeat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but also plans to eradicate another poliovirus.

Afghanistan is one of only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic. Since 2018, vaccination efforts have suffered as the Taliban enforced door-to-door vaccination bans in areas where they were strong.

The blockade of Covid-19 added to the challenges and control of the country could turn the country back again in a few decades towards the eradication of polio.

In 2020, 56 cases of “wild” polio were reported locally and one in 2021, according to data available with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). Polio infection can occur either from a ‘wild’ virus which means circulating in the population or derived from the vaccine. A country is declared polio-free after registering three years without any case of wild virus.

The National Emergency Action Plan in Afghanistan (NEAP) for Polio Eradication 2021 acknowledged the challenges in polio vaccination efforts, particularly in areas controlled by anti-government elements (AGEs).

Importers It is important to remember that the ban on AGEs for vaccination was mainly limited to the high-risk provinces of the southern region (with active polio transmission) in 2018. Since the beginning of 2019, the ban has been gradually extended, initially in other parts of the southern region, then in the south-eastern region and finally everywhere in April 2019. After the complete cessation of vaccination campaigns (due to the ban) from April to July 2019, vaccination gradually resumed in the areas of achievable in August 2019 and onwards, the document stated.

Towards the end of September 2019, the ban on door-to-door campaigns was partially lifted in some areas.

House-to-house campaigns continued to be banned in AGE areas and only vaccination based on health facilities was allowed. The three campaigns implemented during the last quarter of 2019 (one nationwide round and two sub-national rounds) cannot reach the areas in the southern region with continuous intensive WPV-1 broadcasting. According to reported administrative data, health facility-based campaigns could reach a maximum of 20 percent of target children (at least 3 percent in some high-risk areas of the southern region) in 2019, he added. government analysiswith

CK Mishra, former Secretary of Health in the Government of India and former Co-Chair of the Partnership for Maternal and Child Health (PMNCH), said: made in the eradication of polio. Afghanistan is one of the countries still battling polio.

Also read: 3 fates await Afghanistan as the US breaks it for the third time in 40 years. The Afghans have not said to anyone

Fear of long-term polio program

In June this year, unidentified gunmen shot dead polio vaccines in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, in a suspected Taliban attack. The incident occurred on the second day of a four-day national polio vaccination campaign.

In Aprill, three women front-line health workers were killed in Jalalabad, also by unidentified gunmen. In part in January this year, Lancet it is estimated that, by 2018, fear and insecurity had caused about one million Afghan children to lose polio spots. NEAP 2021 estimated that more than three million children are inaccessible in all regions of the country.

Putting global fear in black and white, an article earlier this month science said: Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan along with the rise of the Taliban there is jeopardizing the 3-decade global effort to eradicate polio. The Taliban have blocked house-to-house polio vaccination in areas under their control for the past three years, leaving up to 3 million children out of campaign opportunities and leaving Afghanistan one of only two countries, along with Pakistan, where egra. polio virus survives.

Saad B. Omer, epidemiologist and Director at the Yale University Institute for Global Health, tweeted: A possible consequence of the events unfolding in Afghanistan is the threat of progress in the global polio eradication. In 2021, there were only 1 case each of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan and Pakistan; the last two endemic sites of polio. The children of the world deserve better. ”

Based on the WHO experience to work in countries involved in the conflict, Dr. Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, however, told ThePrint that the polio program in Afghanistan has worked for many years during the uncertainty and escalation of the conflict and will continue to do so.

“The program has never stopped and, as we have seen in the past, has adapted to the nature of the conflict. The program continues to work with all actors, agencies and organizations providing humanitarian assistance to the populations in the affected areas. None of the key actors “Afghanistan, including the Taliban, is not against the eradication of polio and is expected to support the program. All solutions are local and we will continue our efforts to get wherever the children are,” said Dr Dapeng.

Also read: Burn my ranks, my pictures without hijab: Afghan women in India show families at home

LowCovid-19vaccination

Scenes from Afghanistan of mob rage after the fall of Kabul and photos of Taliban members in the presidential palace had in common the complete lack of masks and social distancing. Maybe nothing could be further from Afghan thought at the moment, but the country has an extremely low vaccination rate, only 0.6 percent of people fully vaccinated versus a global average of 23.6 percent.

Last week, the Taliban reportedly stop Vaccination against Covid-19 in Paktia province.

Just last month, the country had taken over 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as part of its share of the global vaccine consortium for Covid-19, Covax. Between January 3, 2020 and August 16, 2021, there were 152,142 Raste me covid on the spot and 7,025 deaths.

As of August 10, 18,09,517 doses of vaccine had been administered locally. The country went through a third virulent wave in June when daily cases reached a high of 2,313 on June 17th. The numbers are currently in 99 new daily cases (August 16).

“Afghanistan has seen a drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks with a 51 per cent drop in cases and a 45 per cent drop in deaths observed last week (August 8-14) compared to the previous week. “It’s good news, the crisis is not over,” said Dr Dapeng.

“The internal displacement and international migration of Afghans trying to escape the conflict, combined with the low rate of Covid-19 vaccination and the lack of compliance with public health measures may increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission and affect disproportionately already vulnerable groups of people, “he added.

With the country in turmoil, experts fear both the reporting of pandemic cases and deaths, as well as the vaccination program, are likely to be seriously affected.

“We are particularly concerned about the risk of Covid-19 transmission among internally displaced people in Kabul and other cities as they live in often overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, with little or no access to health facilities and enforcement. of infection prevention measures, “said Dr Dapeng.

An increase in cases in Afghanistan could also affect neighboring countries, he said.

“Diseases and health outbreaks do not respect borders. Health crises catalyzed by the ongoing conflict will also affect neighboring countries. Covid-19 has shown us that when it comes to health, no one wins unless everyone wins. “The international community must work together to mitigate and control health emergencies in Afghanistan to alleviate the suffering of people who have already struggled with decades of humanitarian crisis,” Dr Dapeng added.

(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

Also read: The people of Afghanistan are not fleeing the Taliban. They are running away from Sharia law

Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram