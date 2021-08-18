International
Parents weigh childcare options as federal parties place policies in the election window
The issue of childcare in these federal elections is rapidly forming as a confrontation between what the Conservatives offer on the one hand and what the other parties represented in Parliament on the other offer.
On Monday, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole released the full document of his party platform, which detailed that a Conservative government would scrap the $ 30 billion Liberal child care program.
The Conservative platform document explained that the party would replace the Liberal system by converting the existing childcare spending deduction into a repayable tax credit to cover up to 75 per cent of childcare costs for low-income families.
The party predicts that a family with an income of $ 30,000 will receive up to $ 6,000 to cover childcare costs, more than $ 1,200 they can claim under reimbursement today, and that a family with an income of $ 50,000 will receive $ 5,200.
The money would be paid during the year to avoid the obligation of parents to wait for their tax refunds to pay for child care.
Alison Matthews, a consultant from Toronto, says she likes the conservative plan because it offers her the flexibility that arranged places in a nursery do not.
“The conservative plan understands that childcare is not one size fits all,” she said. “It gives me something to work on, it eases some of the burden.”
Matthews says she has to work evenings and weekends and has had to rely on babysitters, after-school programs and sharing childcare staff with other parents to care for her three children aged two, five and seven years old. Extra nursery space will not help people in her situation, she said.
Neria Aylward, executive director of the Jimmy Pratt Foundation in Newfoundland and Labrador, which advocates for better policies for children and families with a focus on early learning and childcare, says giving money to parents through a tax credit is regressive because benefits wealthier families.
“Tax credits, for the most part, benefit richer people, and the children who are most disadvantaged by the current system are the ones we need to achieve,” she said. “So it’s not a great way to address inequalities in our country with early learning.”
Aylward also says the Conservative plan does not promise to create more space for childcare, which is an issue both the Liberals and the NDP have pledged to fix.
Creating more space
The Liberal plan, announced in the latest federal budget, will cause the government to spend $ 30 billion over five years in an effort to bring the federal government into a 50/50 cost-sharing for child care with provinces and territories.
Once that money is spent, the Liberals say, they will budget $ 8.3 billion a year to support a program that provides parents with access to child care for $ 10 a day, regardless of where they live in the country.
The NDP is also promising to build a universal $ 10-a-day childcare system nationwide. Like the liberal plan, the MDP proposal will provide money for creating more space for childcare and improving the salaries workers receive in the field to ensure conservation and a better quality of service.
The Green Party has not yet unveiled its childcare policy proposal, but in the 2019 federal election the party promoted policies that would provide all Canadians with access to affordable childcare.
Even if you have money and can pay $ 90 a day, there are no places.– Sasha Barak, Toronto parent
In Quebec, where parents already pay less than $ 10 a day for care, a recent TD study suggests that for every dollar invested in childcare, between $ 1.50 and $ 2.80 “returns to the wider economy.”
Prior to the implementation of the Quebec Child Care Act in 1997, the labor force participation rate for women in Quebec was four percentage points lower than in the rest of Canada. Today, that rate is four points higher than the Canadian average.
Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet is not proposing his childcare. He says he likes Quebec’s plan, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about the Conservatives’ proposal.
“They are turning their backs on the childcare system in Quebec, so I would say that the Conservative identity and the Bloc identity or the Quebec identity are very different,” Blanchet said in French during a campaign campaign Tuesday in Quebec City .
Morna Ballantyne, executive director of Child Care Now, a national child protection group, told CBC News that the liberal plans and the NDP will work better because they are looking to build a regulated childcare system in it. the whole place where all families would have equal and affordable access to high quality child care.
“The conservative plan will not address the big problem we have regarding the supply of regulated childcare spaces,” she said. “There is just a huge shortage of childcare facilities in Canada, and this is true in any jurisdiction. Transferring more money each month to parents does nothing to actually increase supply.”
Increasing supply is crucial, say parents like Sasha Barak, a marketing manager in Toronto, who has a preschooler.
She said that in addition to the childcare costs, which currently cost her $ 90 a day compared to the $ 10 that would cost under a Liberal or NDP plan, the challenge is actually finding a space.
When a new childcare provider opened up to her, she said, she was one of more than 500 parents who managed to secure one of the 10 places available.
“We were lucky to be the first to register. They opened the registration at 6am and no one knew about it and many parents lost,” she said. “Even if you have money and can pay $ 90 a day, there are no places.”
