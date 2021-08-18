International
The Taliban allow safe passage from Kabul by US air transport
WASHINGTON The Taliban have agreed to allow safe passage from Afghanistan for civilians trying to join a U.S.-led airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said Tuesday, despite a deadline to complete the evacuation of Americans. , Afghan allies and others have not yet done work with the country’s new rulers.
Jake Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance by turning back or being pushed back or even being beaten as they tried to reach Kabul International Airport. But he said a very large number were arriving at the airport and the problem of others was dealing with the Taliban, whose stunningly fast taking of the place on Sunday plunged the U.S. evacuation effort into chaos, confusion and violence.
Pentagon officials said that after the disruptions on Monday, air transport was back on track and accelerated despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders. Additional U.S. troops arrived and more were on the road, with a total of more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in the coming days.
The White House said 13 flights Tuesday transported 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents and their families from Kabul airport, adding that the pace was expected to increase on Wednesday and during the week.
The State Department said it was sending John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, to manage the evacuation operation in Kabul, and the Pentagon said it would send Army Major General Christopher Donohue, a special operations officer and current commander of the 82nd of the Air Division, to take command of airport security operations.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said U.S. officers were talking to Taliban commanders “many times a day” about avoiding conflict at the airport. This suggested that the new rulers of Afghanistan, who came to power after 20 years of war against the US-backed Kabul government, plan not to disrupt the evacuation. Kirby would not discuss details of the Taliban arrangement, and Sullivan said the question of how long the Taliban would grant the evacuation was still being negotiated.
Biden has said he wants the evacuation to be completed by August 31st. Sullivan declined to say whether this deadline would be met.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command and commander-in-chief of U.S. troops in Kabul, paid an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital on Tuesday. In a written statement, he said he found that military air traffic controllers and ground holders were rapidly increasing air transport operations.
McKenzie negotiated the safe passage agreement with Taliban leaders in talks held in Doha, Qatar.
I warned them against interfering in our evacuation and made it clear to them that any attack would face overwhelming force in defense of our forces, McKenzie said. Protecting American civilians and our partners is my highest priority, and we will take all necessary action to ensure a safe and efficient withdrawal.
At the White House, Sullivan said U.S. officials were involved hour by hour in the process of keeping the Taliban in their commitment to allow safe passage for civilians wishing to leave the country. Asked if the Biden administration recognizes the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers, Sullivan said it was too early to say and that the Taliban’s record of adhering to international human rights standards had not been good.
Overnight at the airport, nine Air Force C-17 transport aircraft arrived with equipment and about 1,000 troops, and seven C-17s took off with 700-800 civilian evacuees, including 165 Americans, Army Major General William Taylor said in a news release. Pentagon. conference. The total included Afghans who applied for Special Immigrant Visas and third-country nationals, he said.
The goal is to increase to one evacuation flight per hour by Wednesday, with 5,000 to 9,000 evacuators leaving daily, Taylor and Kirby said. Taylor said more than 4,000 U.S. troops are now at the airport. That number is expected to reach 6,000 in the coming days, more than double that across Afghanistan, when Biden announced in April that he would end the US-led war and withdraw all troops.
On Monday, air transport was temporarily suspended when Afghans desperate to flee the country-protected security and rushed to the asphalt. Seven people died in several incidents. The Air Force said Tuesday that its Special Investigation Office is investigating an incident Monday in which a C-17 transport plane taking off from Kabul airport was filled with desperate Afghan civilians, some of whom died. The Air Force said human remains were found in the steering wheel well of the plane when it landed in Qatar.
Kirby said U.S. commanders at the airport are in direct communication with Taliban commanders outside to avoid security incidents.
He said there had been no hostile action by the Taliban and that several hundred members of the defeated Afghan army were now at the airport helping to evacuate.
Kirby said during television interviews that plans were being made to house up to 22,000 evacuated Afghans and their families at three U.S. military installations in the continental United States. Those places are Camp McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.
Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday night from Camp David’s presidential retreat. On Monday, he blamed chaotic scenes of Afghans being captured behind US military planes in Kabul in a desperate attempt to flee their country following the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan army that America and NATO allies – s had spent two decades trying to build.
Biden called the grief of Afghan civilians trapped in the gut and acknowledged that the Taliban had achieved a much faster invasion of the country than his administration had expected. The United States rushed to the troops to protect their evacuated diplomats and others at Kabul airport.
But the president expressed no second opinion about his decision to stick to the US commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what.
I fully stand by my decision to eventually withdraw US combat forces, Biden said.
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.
