Longview polio survivor honored with Rotary International service award | Local News
Longview polio survivor Shirley Griffin wiped away tears on Tuesday afternoon as she was awarded the International Rotary Service Award for a world free of polio.
Griffin is one of three people worldwide to receive the award this year, Rotary International Director Suzi Howe told the Rotary Club of Longviews meeting at the Pinecrest Country Club.
God has been good to me, Griffin said. It’s a life-changing disease.
She said polio survivors gave her a heart to help eradicate the disease worldwide.
In 2012, Griffin and other Rotarians traveled to India for National Immunization Day, where they helped administer polio drops to children from birth to 5 years old. District 5830, which includes 44 clubs, has raised more than $ 750,000 in donations to Rotary International for polio eradication, thanks to its efforts.
She said her goal is still to reach $ 1 million in donations.
This award, for me, goes all over the district, Griffin said after receiving the award. This is one of the most productive districts.
U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert also presented Griffin with a waving flag over the U.S. Capitol.
It tells us what leadership and service are, said the Republican from Tyler. She has shown us the motto and is the embodiment of service over herself.
He pointed out that, although the passage of the disease was terrible, so much good has come out of Griffin’s experience in the form of service to those around the world.
I know there are supposed to be three of these awards in the world, but as far as everyone is concerned, there is one, and that is you, Gohmert Griffin told.
County Judge Gregg Bill Stoudt presented Griffin with a statement from the county marking Aug. 17, 2021, as Shirley Griffin Day.
We go back a long way, Stoudt told Griffin.
A similar announcement was made for Longview City and was signed by Mayor Andy Mack.
Howe, who hails from Houston, said the award was created in 1992 and she was honored to give it to Griffin.
In 1951, when Griffin was 9 years old, she contracted polio along with her brother. She said she vividly remembers the pain caused by the illness and her mother rubbing her feet in an attempt to alleviate it.
The pain was incredible, you will remember that pain, Griffin told the News-Journal earlier. My mother really did not know if she would have two children or not because it was such a nasty virus.
The first polio vaccine was not available until 1955.
Although polio has not been diagnosed in the United States for many years, it is still active in countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan.
I want our world to be free from this terrible disease, Griffin said earlier. It is a passion of mine, and I will continue to work hard to make money for the Rotary Foundation in order to save the world from this disease.
