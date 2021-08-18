International
What you need to know about the fires of our era before August 18th
Latest on fires:
- Thousands of properties in BC remain under evacuation order Wednesday after some evacuation orders and alarms were lowered or lifted on Tuesday.
- Highway 1 between Lytton and Cache Creek remains closed due to mudslides caused by rain and fire activity.
- Tourists are being encouraged to stay out of communities affected by the fires.
- The UN government has extended the state of emergency until the end of August for the best fire evacuators.
- Colder rains and temperatures are forecast in the coming days, which may be useful for firefighting efforts as long as the wind remains calm.
- For a complete list of evacuation orders and warnings, visitEmergency Information BC
A change in weather has calmed fire behavior in many parts of the province over the past two days; however, thousands of British Colombians remain on evacuation orders as fires continue to burn near some communities.
A significant increase in fire activity over the weekend due to strong winds created challenging conditions for firefighters. Rain, colder temperatures, and relatively high humidity in the Inland parts of Christ have reduced fire behavior in the short term, but the amount of rain received in many areas was not enough to have any lasting effect on fires, as deep layers in the soil are still dry.
More rain is forecast for the southern interior over the weekend.
The smoke cleared in some parts of BC Interior on Tuesday. In Kamloops, the air was the cleanest it had been since last Wednesday.
Air quality statements are still in force for most of the Southern Interiorwith
What difference does a day (and rain) make #kamloops pic.twitter.com/dcytI2ZPJw
The White Rock Lake Fire, which has destroyed dozens of homes, is currently estimated to be about 782 square miles in size.
Forrest Tower information officer with BCWildfire Services said it is unlikely that the White Rock Lake fire will be completely extinguished by autumn or winter, when natural processes could extinguish it.
The recent rains brought instability to the fire-ravaged area in Lytton, causing a landslide that forced the closure of Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Lytton. The highway remains closed since morning. other update from DriveBC expected at 8:00 a.m. PT.
Several evacuation orders and alarms were lowered on Tuesday, incl 166 properties in Cherry Creek, about 28 miles west of Kamloops, where the fire in Tremont Creek had previously threatened homes.
City of Kamloopscanceled an evacuation alarmthat was in place for the western part of town on Tuesday morning.
Central Okanagan Regional District says crews have made considerable progress fighting the fire at MountLaw outside West Kelowna, where one structure was severely damaged along with another previously damaged building.
The regional district says fire-related evacuation orders, last measured at about eight square miles, have been partially reduced and most residents have been allowed to return home, with the exception of 17 properties on the outskirts of Glenrosa neighborhood.
As of 4:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, 8,262 properties in BC were on evacuation orders, while residents of nearly 23,000 properties have been told to be ready to leave for a moment.
The UN government has extended the state of emergency until the end of August in order to better support those who have been forced to flee their homes due to the fires.
Anyone who decides against evacuation should leave immediately.
The evacuation must have taken place across the province across the country being evacuated from a community by a large fire.
Tofindtheclosesttoyou, visittheEmergency Management BC.page
Evacuees are encouraged to register withEmergency Support Servicesonline, regardless of whether or not they have access to services at an evacuation center.
