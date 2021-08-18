The Taliban have landed on $ 1 trillion worth of minerals the world urgently needs



London

Business CNN

–

Fast the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban fighters two decades after the United States invaded the country has caused a policy and humanitarian crisis. It also makes security experts ask: What will happen to the country’s vast untapped mineral wealth?

Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world. But in 2010, U.S. military officials and geologists discovered that the site, located at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, was sitting in mineral deposits worth nearly $ 1 trillion that could dramatically transform its economic prospects.

Supplies of minerals such as iron, copper and gold are scattered throughout the country. There are also rare earth minerals and, perhaps most importantly, what could be one of the largest untapped lithium deposits in the world, an essential but scarce component in rechargeable batteries and other vital technologies for treating climate crisis.

Matthew C. Rains / Tribune News Service / Getty Images The copper ore is seen in Aynak in Afghanistan’s Logar Province on March 4, 2013.

Afghanistan is certainly one of the richest regions with traditional precious metals, but also metals [needed] for the 21st century emerging economy, said Rod Schoonover, a scientist and security expert who founded the Ecological Futures Group.

Security challenges, lack of infrastructure and severe droughts have prevented the extraction of the most valuable minerals in the past. That is unlikely to change any time soon under Taliban control. However, there is interest from countries including China, Pakistan and India, which may try to get involved despite the chaos.

That’s a big question mark, Schoonover said.

Even before President Joe Biden announced he would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, setting the stage for the return of Taliban control, the country’s economic prospects were bleak.

As of 2020, about 90% of Afghans lived below the government-set poverty level of $ 2 a day, according to a report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service published in June. In its latest country profile, the World Bank said the economy remains shaped by fragility and dependence on aid.

Private sector development and diversification is constrained by insecurity, political instability, weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, rampant corruption and a difficult business environment, he said. in March.

Benjamin Lowy / Getty Images An Afghan man holds a small piece of gold from the site of a proposed mine in Qara Zaghan in 2011.

Many countries with weak governments suffer from what is known as resource cursing, in which efforts to exploit natural resources fail to provide benefits to local people and the local economy. However, revelations about Afghanistan’s mineral wealth, based on previous surveys conducted by the Soviet Union, have offered great promise.

Demand for metals such as lithium and cobalt, as well as rare earth elements such as neodymium, is growing as countries strive to switch to electric cars and other clean technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

International Energy Agency said in May global supplies of lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements that needed to be significantly increased or the world would fail in its attempt to tackle the climate crisis. Three countries China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Australia currently account for 75% of global lithium, cobalt and rare earth production.

The average electric car requires six times more minerals than a conventional car, according to the IEA. Lithium, nickel and cobalt are crucial for batteries. Power grids also require large amounts of copper and aluminum, while rare earth elements are used in the magnets needed to make wind turbines work.

The US government has reportedly estimated that lithium deposits in Afghanistan could rivals them in Bolivia, home to the largest known reserves in the world.

If Afghanistan has a few years of calm, allowing the development of its mineral resources, it could become one of the richest countries in the area within a decade, Mirzad of the U.S. Geological Survey told Science magazine in 2010.

That calm never came, and most of Afghanistan’s mineral wealth has remained on earth, said Mosin Khan, a senior non-resident member of the Atlantic Council and former director of the Middle East and Central Asia at the International Monetary Fund.

While there has been an extraction of gold, copper and iron, the exploitation of lithium and rare earth minerals requires much greater investment and technical knowledge as well as time. The IEA estimates that it takes an average of 16 years from the discovery of a deposit for a mine to start production.

Right now, minerals generate only $ 1 billion a year in Afghanistan, according to Khan. He estimates that 30% to 40% has been removed from corruption, as well as from warlords and the Taliban, who have led small-scale mining projects.

However, there is a chance the Taliban will use their new power to develop the mining sector, Schoonover said.

You can imagine that a trajectory is probably a consolidation, and some of these mines will no longer need to be unregulated, he said.

But, Schoonover continued, the odds are the opposite, given that the Taliban will have to pay immediate attention to a wide range of security and humanitarian issues.

The Taliban have taken power, but the transition from insurgent group to national government will not be straightforward, said Joseph Parkes, Asia-at-risk security analyst Verisk Maplecroft. Functional governance of the newly arrived mineral sector is likely to be many years away.

Khan notes that foreign investment was difficult to achieve before the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed civilian government in Afghanistan. Attracting private capital will be even more difficult now, especially as many global businesses and investors are being held to ever higher environmental, social and governance standards.

Who will invest in Afghanistan when they were not willing to invest before? Tha Khan. Private investors will not take the risk.

US restrictions can also pose a challenge. The Taliban have not been formally designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States. However, the group was placed on a US Treasury Department list of Highly Designated Global Terrorists and a list of Particularly Designated Nationals.

State-sponsored projects partly motivated by geopolitics may be another story. China, the world leader in rare earth mining, said Monday that it has maintained contacts and communication with the Afghan Taliban.

Li Ran / Xinhua / AP Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi left for China on July 28, 2021.

China, its neighbor, is embarking on a very significant green energy development program, Schoonover said. Lithium and rare earths are so far irreplaceable due to their density and physical properties. Those minerals are factors in their long-term plans.

If China intervenes, Schoonover said there would be concerns about the viability of mining projects given China’s history.

When mining is not done carefully it can be ecologically devastating, which damages certain segments of the population without much noise, he said.

However, Beijing may be skeptical of venture partnerships with the Taliban given the ongoing instability, and may focus on other regions. Khan noted that China had been burned before, having previously tried to invest in a copper project that later stalled.

I believe they will prioritize other developing geographies / border well ahead of Taliban-led Afghanistan, said RK Equity partner Howard Klein, who advises investors on lithium.

Matt Egan and Charles Riley contributed to the reporting.