Velocity Global Wins Company of the Year at the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

DENVER | 18 August 2021 07:02 AM Daytime time on the mountain The company wins the top prize in the Business to Business category

Independent global business awards judged by prominent media including Bloomberg News, Huffington Post, TechRadar and others Velocity Global is the Gold Winner in the Business-to-Business category of the Company of the Year at the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International, the only independent global business awards program judged annually by eminent editors and reporters from top-level publications top from all over the world. with This award recognizes the tireless work of our team in a year that forever changed the work landscape, said Ben Wright, founder and CEO of Velocity Global. Living with our People-First brand, we have prioritized the work and safety of our teammates and supported employees for our customers. We achieved a significant increase in a difficult year for many people. This momentum paved the way for us to make two purchases this year as we build on our core global work platform. Velocity Global was announced the gold winner of the Business-to-Business Company of the Year The company’s global work platform simplifies the experience of employers and employees through proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, personalized expertise and unparalleled global scale. Users enter an efficient technology interface, as well as partners with a dedicated experienced team for individualized solutions and expertise. The winners of the 9th annual program were determined on the basis of points by an independent panel of judges from a wide range of publications and high-level media from 10 countries. Each year, only editors, writers, and contributors to business, consumer, finance, trade, and technology publications, as well as broadcasters and analytics firms, serve as judges at the Best in Biz Awards. The uniqueness of the programs stems, in part, from this particular composition of its judging panels, enabling it to make the best use of the expertise, experience and unparalleled objectivity of judges in determining award winners. The judging panel of these years included writers and contributors to publications such as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada) ), TechRadar (MB)), as well as other stores from Brazil, Canada, India, the UK and more. For a full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners at the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International, visit http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2021-winners. About Velocity Global Velocity Global accelerates the future of work across borders. Its global work platform simplifies the experience of employers and employees through proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, personalized expertise and unparalleled scale. As the largest Global Registration Employer (also known as PEO International) in 185 countries and 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign entities legal or state registrations. The Company provides additional services including Contractors Independent Compliance to Assess Workforce and Registration Agent (AoR) to improve contractor payments. Velocity Global was named a Leader in Global Registration Employers by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees on five continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com. About Best in Biz Awards Since 2011, the Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business pricing program judged each year by one of the leading journalists and editors of top-level publications from North America and from the whole world. The Best Awards at the Biz Awards are given in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the international program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com. Contact details Velocity Global John Hall +1 720-650-4348 [email protected] Company website International Employment Services by Velocity Global



