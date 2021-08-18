St. John’s student says family in Afghanistan “just wants to live”

A St. John’s medical student said her family is experiencing traumatic memories from the past as the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan.

Khadija Ibrahim, a first-generation Canadian-Afghan, said her parents remember their flight from Afghanistan as they watched relatives fight the chaos inside the country.

“They are feeling a lot of different emotions, guilt and just sadness and great devastation for what is happening to their country,” Ibrahim said in an interview on Tuesday.

In a swift check last week, the Afghan government collapsed, returning power to Taliban insurgents and ending a two-decade military campaign to retake the country after the United States and its allies invaded the region in 2001.

“There is a lot of anger towards the Taliban and just disbelief that, you know, after so much effort and so much pain, it has come this far,” Ibrahimi said.

Ibrahim said communication with her family in Afghanistan has been sporadic.

Her family in Canada feared the worst when they did not hear from her father’s brother for days, but on Monday evening they received the news that he was safe.

She said her mother’s brother’s family in Kandahar had been captured by fire between Afghan forces and the Taliban. They were forced to hide in their home, which was badly damaged by bombing and bullets.

“They just assumed they would not succeed,” Ibrahim said. “They said, you know,” we thought everyone in Afghanistan was dead, as if this were the end of the world. “

Members of her extended family have been killed in recent clashes, she said, describing the exhaustion of her relatives from the “ongoing terror” of the war.

“They just want to live. They don’t want to be bombed, they want to be able to go to school and work and feed their families and just not be under constant threat.”

Childhood during the war

Ibrahim said her mother has post-traumatic stress disorder from “brutal” childhood encounters with mujahideen guerrilla fighters and fleeing to Pakistan in the 1980s. Her mother and her family hid in the back of a potato truck because Soviet and mujahideen forces did not allow anyone to cross the border, she said.

“If you were found trying to escape, you were basically shot. It was a child, my cousin, who started crying. And so they kept their mouths shut.”

The baby survived.

“In a way, through a miracle, they were able to cross the border. No food, nothing else, just family members holding each other, sitting in the back of a truck for hours in the heat, crossing a border, only to be alive to do it somewhere, so that they do not live in terror. “

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 16th. (Reuters)

Ibrahim said she does not think her parents have fully processed what they experienced when they were young, but as a first-generation Canadian, she is more aware of how those events affect their mental health.

“Growing up with bombs and armies around you, for a child every child, from anywhere is hard to digest,” she said.

She said her parents have worked hard to build a better life for their family and other Afghans want the same.

“Many other families have tried so hard to give their children a better chance and just did not succeed,” she said.

There is no possibility for reconstruction

Ibrahim said he had “mixed emotions” when the United States withdrew its forces after two decades.

“Having a military presence in your country that is foreign is very, very difficult,” she said.

She noted the destruction of infrastructure and the loss of human life as part of the impact of the war in Afghanistan, which toppled the Taliban and saw a new government rise to power.

According to Brown University estimates, 47,245 Afghan civilians died during that conflict. Ibrahim said she lost family members from the friendly fire.

Now, the Taliban is back in power.

“Afghanistan has not had a chance to rebuild itself, and the people on the ground have suffered immensely,” she said.

“We are sitting here in Canada happy with our family members, enjoying the sun and living a very free life … and they are in such different circumstances, and there is nothing we can do.”