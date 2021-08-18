International
St. John’s student says family in Afghanistan “just wants to live”
A St. John’s medical student said her family is experiencing traumatic memories from the past as the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan.
Khadija Ibrahim, a first-generation Canadian-Afghan, said her parents remember their flight from Afghanistan as they watched relatives fight the chaos inside the country.
“They are feeling a lot of different emotions, guilt and just sadness and great devastation for what is happening to their country,” Ibrahim said in an interview on Tuesday.
In a swift check last week, the Afghan government collapsed, returning power to Taliban insurgents and ending a two-decade military campaign to retake the country after the United States and its allies invaded the region in 2001.
“There is a lot of anger towards the Taliban and just disbelief that, you know, after so much effort and so much pain, it has come this far,” Ibrahimi said.
Ibrahim said communication with her family in Afghanistan has been sporadic.
Her family in Canada feared the worst when they did not hear from her father’s brother for days, but on Monday evening they received the news that he was safe.
She said her mother’s brother’s family in Kandahar had been captured by fire between Afghan forces and the Taliban. They were forced to hide in their home, which was badly damaged by bombing and bullets.
“They just assumed they would not succeed,” Ibrahim said. “They said, you know,” we thought everyone in Afghanistan was dead, as if this were the end of the world. “
Members of her extended family have been killed in recent clashes, she said, describing the exhaustion of her relatives from the “ongoing terror” of the war.
“They just want to live. They don’t want to be bombed, they want to be able to go to school and work and feed their families and just not be under constant threat.”
Childhood during the war
Ibrahim said her mother has post-traumatic stress disorder from “brutal” childhood encounters with mujahideen guerrilla fighters and fleeing to Pakistan in the 1980s. Her mother and her family hid in the back of a potato truck because Soviet and mujahideen forces did not allow anyone to cross the border, she said.
“If you were found trying to escape, you were basically shot. It was a child, my cousin, who started crying. And so they kept their mouths shut.”
The baby survived.
“In a way, through a miracle, they were able to cross the border. No food, nothing else, just family members holding each other, sitting in the back of a truck for hours in the heat, crossing a border, only to be alive to do it somewhere, so that they do not live in terror. “
Ibrahim said she does not think her parents have fully processed what they experienced when they were young, but as a first-generation Canadian, she is more aware of how those events affect their mental health.
“Growing up with bombs and armies around you, for a child every child, from anywhere is hard to digest,” she said.
She said her parents have worked hard to build a better life for their family and other Afghans want the same.
“Many other families have tried so hard to give their children a better chance and just did not succeed,” she said.
There is no possibility for reconstruction
Ibrahim said he had “mixed emotions” when the United States withdrew its forces after two decades.
“Having a military presence in your country that is foreign is very, very difficult,” she said.
She noted the destruction of infrastructure and the loss of human life as part of the impact of the war in Afghanistan, which toppled the Taliban and saw a new government rise to power.
According to Brown University estimates, 47,245 Afghan civilians died during that conflict. Ibrahim said she lost family members from the friendly fire.
Now, the Taliban is back in power.
“Afghanistan has not had a chance to rebuild itself, and the people on the ground have suffered immensely,” she said.
“We are sitting here in Canada happy with our family members, enjoying the sun and living a very free life … and they are in such different circumstances, and there is nothing we can do.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/afghanistan-taliban-khadija-ibrahim-family-st-johns-1.6143510
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]