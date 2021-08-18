O’Toole Tories applaud PC victory in Nova Scotia, Trudeau Liberals seek lessons

Canada had its first look at the electoral pulse since Sunday’s federal election, as Nova Scotia elected its new prime minister – a progressive Conservative.

Elections in Nova Scotia were first announced in hopes of capturing a majority government for Iain Rankin Liberals. But voters gave him a completely different result – the one that had Conservative federal leader Erin O’Toole cheering on Tuesday night.

“A wonderful night at NS!” it tweeted as progressive conservative victory became apparent.

“Congratulations (to the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives) and the next Nova Scotia Prime Minister, (Tim Houston), for an exciting election victory!”

According to strategists, the election result is one that federal parties should look closely at. However, this does not mean disaster for Justin Trudeau Liberals, nor victory for O’Toole Tories, according to strategists with different party loyalties.

Good news for conservatives?

While the Conservatives were hailing the PC victory, there is one important factor pouring a little water into their summer: Prime Minister-elect Tim Houston has publicly distanced himself from O’Toole’s party.

When a conservative federal convention rejected a resolution urging conservatives to acknowledge that climate change is real, Houston said the position “was not helpful” to his party.

“This is a special holiday,” Houston reportedly said at the time.

“I am the leader of the Nova Scotia PC Party, it is a separate party, different leaders, different members and, in some cases, significantly different values.”

However, one Conservative strategist claims that victory in Nova Scotia is good news for the Conservatives – despite Houston distancing itself from the Federal Conservatives.

“Definitely a good thing, because I think in general we now have the clearest current example of what happens when you call an early election really over nothing,” Kate Harrison, vice president at Summa Strategies, said in an interview. me Global News Me

“Ian Rankin was punished for it, and that could end up being the federal case, too, with Justin Trudeau.”

















Nova Scotia ruling: Prime Minister-designate Tim Houston says 'we made history' in elections





Nova Scotia ruling: Prime Minister-designate Tim Houston says ‘we made history’ in elections



Rankin was reduced to a minority government heading towards elections. For federal conservatives, they say this election result could indicate an appetite for change in the Canadian public.

“Tonight, we saw how important the campaigns are,” Mathew Clancy, an O’Toole spokesman, said in an email statement.

“It is very clear that Canadians want change, and that is what Erin OToole is offering with the Canada Recovery Plan.”

As they celebrate the result in Nova Scotia, Harrison added that the Federal Conservatives can also learn some lessons from the successful PC campaign.

One of those lessons is to clearly read the country’s fiscal situation, she said.

“You have to be willing to talk about big expenses in order to certainly fix some things that are not going right. Healthcare was one of those for computers,” Harrison explained.

“They talked about the fact that big expenses would be required to make things better. And people are now conditioned on that. So the typical conservative refrain we need to balance books as quickly as possible, we just need to understand that there are (there are) other advantages right now. “

However, a liberal strategist warned conservatives not to read too much into this victory, given previous comments by Nova Scotia PCs about the federal party.

“It will be very difficult for the Federal Conservatives to deal with this, as their provincial cousins ​​in Nova Scotia made it very clear that they did not like them nearby,” said Greg MacEachern, senior vice president at Proof Strategies.

Liberals are watching closely

Even if the PC victory does not pave the way for a conservative federal sweep of the province coming election day, MacEachern acknowledged that liberals should consider the outcome.

“Are there signs and messages here for Federal Liberals? Of course there are. And they would be fools not to take a look,” MacEachern said.

The Liberal campaign in Nova Scotia had some early setbacks. The man in charge of their party, Rankin, confirmed that he had twice faced charges of drunk driving in his youth. He was convicted in 2003, and later released in 2005. News of the allegations erupted in July, shortly before the start of the election campaign.

















6:11

Nova Scotia ruling: Rankin says he is excited about the province’s prospects no matter ‘who forms the government’





Nova Scotia ruling: Rankin says he is excited about the province’s prospects no matter ‘who forms the government’



The party was also criticized when its Dartmouth South candidate, Robyn Ingraham, revealed that it had been excluded from the campaign because of “boudoir photos”. She initially said in a statement that she would no longer run for the country for mental health reasons, but three days later revealed that the party had told her to lie about her reasons for leaving.

“Issues will arise. That’s the way you treat them, “MacEachern explained.

Provincial Liberals tried to navigate some of the roadblocks for their campaign, MacEachern said, adding that Federal Liberals would want to make sure they face any of their obstacles head-on.

“There are other issues that the federal government will deal with in the election,” he said. “We are already seeing it with Afghanistan,” he said.

Trudeau has been criticized for calling elections on the day the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. But MacEachern argued that the liberal leader did the right thing by addressing events at the beginning of all his press conferences.

Liberals will need to stand up to make sure they navigate any future obstacles to the campaign, he added.

“Mike Tyson’s old line:” Everyone has a plan until you punch them in the face. “”

















2:03

Polls are still unclear about the parties that will win the 44th federal election





Polls are still unclear about the parties that will win the 44th federal election



But the Conservatives will also struggle to win votes at every turn of the road – and concern in Nova Scotia hints that a federal concern may also be possible, according to Harrison.

“It will just show how important campaigns are,” she said.

The incumbent provincial governments have by hand won every election of the pandemic era to date. That means, until Nova Scotia broke that record. Harrison said this is a fact worth seeing.

“We just saw a province ready to somehow overthrow the government they had in power for 11 years plus in a time of uncertainty and be willing to embrace that change,” she said.

“That would be troubling for a government in power now.”

NDP sees the way for more countries

While NDP Nova Scotia came third in the provincial elections, they are not seeing it as a loss. The party held only five seats when the legislature disbanded – but they won the Halifax race that increased their share of seats on Tuesday.

“When this election started, experts said the Liberals were on an easy path to a majority government,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement emailed to Global News.

“These elections show how important campaigns and every vote are.”

















7:42

Nova Scotia ruling: NDP leader Gary Burrill says he feels “grateful” for candidates, campaigns





Nova Scotia ruling: NDP leader Gary Burrill says he feels “grateful” for candidates, campaigns



The NDP carefully targeted specific locations in the province, according to one strategist. And he said it got paid when their share of the vote reflected the seats they actually won.

“One thing that is important is to understand where your strength is and focus your available resources,” explained Karl Blanger, who is president of the Douglas-Coldwell Foundation.

“It was clear that Nova Scotia NDP was able to target the trips they could win and they did not lose resources elsewhere.”