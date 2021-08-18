Renfrewshire records another death from covid – bringing total deaths to 533





Renfrewshire has recorded another death from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the area to 533 since the pandemic began 17 months ago. The latest figures from the Scottish National Registry (NRS), covering the week ending 15 August, show that another life has been lost to the virus, bringing the total in 2021 to 191. Renfrewshire had previously recorded two consecutive weeks without any deaths from the virus, having previously suffered its deadliest week of the Covid-19 pandemic since March, in which four people died in the week to July 15th. It is the highest number of deaths the area of ​​local authorities has recorded since March 14. The tragic total involved a number of residents of care homes. MM VERY NEWS from PAISLEY’s daily expression Exactly half of the 32 Scottish Council areas recorded deaths from covid last week. The worst hit were Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, each with five deaths. In Renfrewshire, more than three-quarters of the adult population in Renfrewshire – 77.8 percent – are now fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 90.9 percent received their first stroke. A total of 389 new infections were identified between August 9 and 15, with figures showing an infection rate of 216.8 per 100,000. This is an increase from the previous week, which recorded a rate of 154.4 per 100,000.

