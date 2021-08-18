Moderate Taliban are an oxymoron | World News

Delivering a lecture a month after the 9/11 attacks, Yaswant Singh, then-foreign minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet, described a moderate Taliban as an oxymoron. Two decades later, after US forces and allies literally fled Afghanistan leaving Kabul at the mercy of the UN-designated ultra-conservative terrorist group, the debate has resumed over the moderate Taliban after its spokesman promised to fully implement more than a 1000-year-old Islamic Sharia Code under the new Emirates of Afghanistan. The Taliban spokesman’s assurances have no value to Afghan observers as the Sunni Pashtun group was planning a fierce attack in Kabul while talking about a so-called negotiated solution in Doha, Qatar. The fact is that the Taliban, under the smoky screen of talks, were allowed to make a fool of the Americans (all thanks to Zalmay Khalilzad) and the Sunni group is unable to share the spoils of its victory with anyone.

When the Taliban last captured Kabul in 1996, there was a power vacuum in Afghanistan with the Soviets fleeing with their tails tucked tightly between their legs and the US-led West retreating after their target was reached. The situation on August 15, 2021 was no different. Only this time the US is fleeing Kabul and so is its appointee Ashraf Ghani and anti-US forces like China, Russia, Iran and Turkey are all breathing in relief as America is no longer patrolling their backyard . What has changed, however, is that the Taliban, after showing extraordinary resilience and motivation for two decades, have come out much stronger this time with northern Afghanistan under its control and powers like China and Russia unilaterally offering to smoke the peace pipe. Of course, the main role of the deep Pakistani state and the Deobandi Taliban ideological brothers like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban cannot be forgotten in feeding the Sunni terrorist group. All talk of an Afghan-led and Afghan-led peace process has been sent to the pathetic trash of history.

With a force of over 75,000 hardline cadres and U.S. front-line weapons handed over by 300,000 Afghan Army personnel, the Taliban are really not seeking recognition from the democratic world as they now have territory to rule and enforce Islamic law . Last time, mother Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE recognized the Taliban, this time the numbers led by China, Russia, Iran and Turkey will be much higher.

In the circumstances, India is in no hurry to take a stand against the Taliban even if the US is seeking an excuse for a negotiated deal to recognize the radicalized Sunni force. Ultimately, the US invaded Afghanistan to get rid of Osama bin Laden-led al-Qaeda and not the Taliban. And the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan was first proposed by Democratic President Barack Obama in his 2011 speech with the support of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

For the India First Narendra Modi government, the parameters of the Taliban involvement are based on its relationship with Pakistan and Pakistan-based Deobandi terrorist groups with India in their hair. There is also a serious internal security threat to India as the winning Taliban will be the galvanizing force for the Ummah, leading to increased global radicalization as witnessed when the so-called Islamic State captured Mosul in 2014. Today, the Taliban have become a beacon of political Islam and will attract followers from all over the world.

While it is currently a lucrative situation for the Taliban, it may not be so in the coming months as the reality of the Sunni Pashtun group dawns over minorities. It should be remembered that 40 per cent of the Afghan army was of Tajik ethnicity and they could use weapons under the leadership of young Ahmed Masoud and Amrullah Saleh, provided they both survive the Taliban attack in the Panjshir Valley. Historically, the military situation in Afghanistan is known to change with the fall of a currency or dollar.

While the Taliban have traditionally claimed no interest in the Kashmir issue and have always rejected the Durand Line, India is waiting to see if the Sunni Islamic force, which is inspired by Wahhabism as Deoband does, will cut a TTP deal in favor of Pakistan. The army. TTP leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has already made it clear that he will continue to fight against the Pakistani army thanking Haibatullah Akundzada for releasing their deputy leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammed from the top security prison in Bagram. No less than 7,000 fiercer and more brutal terrorists were left by the Taliban from Bagram prison and the US will have to answer for future terrorist attacks. It will become clear to India on Pakistan’s influence over the Afghan Taliban if they try to get their name from Pakistan at the peace table for GHQ Rawalpindi.

The other issue being looked at by Indian counter-terrorism experts is the relationship between the Taliban and the Bhawalpur-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which has vowed to target India in Kashmir. It should be remembered that Jaish Emir Maulana Masood Azhar was sent directly to Emir-ul-Momeen Mullah Omar after he was released from India in 1999 hijacking IC-814 in Kandahar. The Taliban have no lost love for the Ahle-Hadith Lashkar-e-Tayebba group and are now low on the Pakistani ISI front.

If the Taliban have no apparent interest in Kashmir, then they will not supply US-made weapons, drones and military vehicles, or provide terrorist training camps for the Azhar gang in Afghanistan for the purpose of India. If India is targeted under the Taliban umbrella despite their public and private guarantees, then the next Balakot will be in Afghanistan.