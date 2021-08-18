International
Delta variant Spreads from Australia to New Zealand, Officials Confirm: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin
Dan Himbrechts / AP
Australia’s most populous state, SYDNEY, reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew over the spread of the delta variant across Sydney.
The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the blast first discovered in Sydney in mid-June to 60.
“I cannot adequately express my level of concern in this growing number of cases,” said Chief of State Health Kerry Chant. “I’m extremely worried.”
Infections were also reported in cities in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days, said Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro. “The delta extension is really putting New South Wales on that knife edge,” Barilaro said.
Sydney has been closed since June 26 and the entire state has been closed since Saturday.
Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has dismissed criticism that Sydney’s blockade restrictions should have been tougher, describing the blockade as “extremely harsh and extremely strict” and based on the advice of health experts.
The national capital Canberra, which is surrounded by New South Wales, reported 22 new infections from the group that started in Sydney. 67 infections have been detected since the coronavirus was first detected in Canberra last Thursday.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:
The first spread in six months in New Zealand has grown to seven people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that the number is expected to rise, especially as some of those infected spent time in a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. Ardern also announced that people will be forced to wear masks at supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict closures. This came after the government on Tuesday imposed a strict blockade of at least three days across the country and at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel after identifying the first infection. Ardern said genome testing has confirmed that the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from the outbreak in Sydney, although it is not yet clear how the virus violated New Zealand border quarantine controls.
The senior Beijing official is reiterating the need for strict measures against the coronavirus at next year’s Winter Olympics, now less than 200 days away. Cai Qi, head of the city’s Communist Party and chairman of the organizing committee, was quoted as saying that Beijing intended to hold a safe Olympics. On a tour of the sites, Cai stressed that strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus were necessary, but did not say whether general spectators would be allowed in the stands. The Tokyo Olympics were held without fans and with participants involved in a bubble with frequent testing and masked clothing. State media report that Olympics staff may receive stimulant vaccine injections as a further protection.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Southeast Asia is battling the world’s highest death rate from COVID-19, driven by the delta variant and unequal distribution of vaccines. Southeast Asia recorded 38,522 deaths from COVID-19 in the past two weeks, nearly twice as many as North America, she says, citing data from Johns Hopkins University. Seven of the top 10 countries where COVID-19 deaths have doubled the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, with Vietnam, Fiji and Myanmar in the top five, according to Our World in Data. Its Asia-Pacific director Alexander Matheou on Wednesday called on the richest countries to urgently share overdoses of vaccines with Southeast Asian nations to curb the record rise in infections and deaths in the region. He said vaccine companies and governments should also share technology and increase production to help increase the low vaccination rate in the region. While the UK, Canada and Spain have fully vaccinated over 60% of their population, she said the nations of Southeast Asia are falling far behind. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 34% of its population, Indonesia and the Philippines close to 11% and Vietnam less than 2%. Matheou said every country should aim for massive vaccination rates of 70% -80% for the world to overcome the pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/18/1028722296/australia-outbreak-grows-spreads-to-new-zealand-as-southeast-asia-deaths-spike
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]