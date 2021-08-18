Delta variant Spreads from Australia to New Zealand, Officials Confirm: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin



Dan Himbrechts / AP

Australia’s most populous state, SYDNEY, reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew over the spread of the delta variant across Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the blast first discovered in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

“I cannot adequately express my level of concern in this growing number of cases,” said Chief of State Health Kerry Chant. “I’m extremely worried.”

Infections were also reported in cities in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days, said Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro. “The delta extension is really putting New South Wales on that knife edge,” Barilaro said.

Sydney has been closed since June 26 and the entire state has been closed since Saturday.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has dismissed criticism that Sydney’s blockade restrictions should have been tougher, describing the blockade as “extremely harsh and extremely strict” and based on the advice of health experts.

The national capital Canberra, which is surrounded by New South Wales, reported 22 new infections from the group that started in Sydney. 67 infections have been detected since the coronavirus was first detected in Canberra last Thursday.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

The first spread in six months in New Zealand has grown to seven people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that the number is expected to rise, especially as some of those infected spent time in a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. Ardern also announced that people will be forced to wear masks at supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict closures. This came after the government on Tuesday imposed a strict blockade of at least three days across the country and at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel after identifying the first infection. Ardern said genome testing has confirmed that the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from the outbreak in Sydney, although it is not yet clear how the virus violated New Zealand border quarantine controls.

The senior Beijing official is reiterating the need for strict measures against the coronavirus at next year’s Winter Olympics, now less than 200 days away. Cai Qi, head of the city’s Communist Party and chairman of the organizing committee, was quoted as saying that Beijing intended to hold a safe Olympics. On a tour of the sites, Cai stressed that strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus were necessary, but did not say whether general spectators would be allowed in the stands. The Tokyo Olympics were held without fans and with participants involved in a bubble with frequent testing and masked clothing. State media report that Olympics staff may receive stimulant vaccine injections as a further protection.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Southeast Asia is battling the world’s highest death rate from COVID-19, driven by the delta variant and unequal distribution of vaccines. Southeast Asia recorded 38,522 deaths from COVID-19 in the past two weeks, nearly twice as many as North America, she says, citing data from Johns Hopkins University. Seven of the top 10 countries where COVID-19 deaths have doubled the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, with Vietnam, Fiji and Myanmar in the top five, according to Our World in Data. Its Asia-Pacific director Alexander Matheou on Wednesday called on the richest countries to urgently share overdoses of vaccines with Southeast Asian nations to curb the record rise in infections and deaths in the region. He said vaccine companies and governments should also share technology and increase production to help increase the low vaccination rate in the region. While the UK, Canada and Spain have fully vaccinated over 60% of their population, she said the nations of Southeast Asia are falling far behind. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 34% of its population, Indonesia and the Philippines close to 11% and Vietnam less than 2%. Matheou said every country should aim for massive vaccination rates of 70% -80% for the world to overcome the pandemic.