Earthquake victims in Haiti are still overwhelming hospitals
LES CAYES, Haiti – More victims injured by the deadly weekend earthquake in Haiti were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday with thousands of patients already drowned as bodies are still found in buildings that collapsed five days after the disaster.
Angry crowds gathered in the collapsed buildings, demanding tarpaulins to create temporary shelters, especially after Tropical Storm Grace complicated misery in the impoverished country by bringing heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, the Haiti Civil Defense Agency put the death toll from Saturday’s quake at 1,941. It is also said that 9,900 were injured, with many of them waiting outside with suffocating heat for medical help.
Foreign aid was coming, but slowly. U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews focused on the most urgent task, sending the injured to less-stressed medical facilities.
Volunteers found the body of a man in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the town of Les Cayes, where the stench of death hung from the tropical heat.
Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families clean. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also destroyed or severely damaged.
He wiped out many of the sources of food and income on which the very poor depend for survival in Haiti, which is already battling the coronavirus, gang violence and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Mose.
We have nothing. Even the (farm) animals are gone. They were killed by rock slides, said Elize Civil, 30, a farmer in the village of Fleurant, near the quake’s epicenter.
At the public hospital in LAsile, deep in a remote area of the village to the southwest, people were coming from isolated villages with broken arms and legs.
Hospital director Sonel Fevry said five such patients showed up on Tuesday. Severe poverty, poor roads and reliance on natural medicine exacerbate the problems.
We do what we can, remove the necrotic tissue and give them antibiotics and try to give them a splint, Fevry said, adding that access to the facility by road is difficult and not everyone can do it.
Mercy Corps, a U.S.-based aid organization, said about half of L’Asile homes were destroyed and 90% affected in some way. Most of the public buildings where people would normally be housed were also destroyed.
The village seemed to have been hit harder by the quake than the towns, and news of what happened there is only now coming out. The obstetric, pediatric, and surgical arm at LAsile Hospital collapsed, though all succeeded. Despite the damage, the hospital was able to treat about 170 seriously injured earthquake victims in makeshift tents set up on the ground of the facility.
The nearby village was destroyed: At a distance of 10 miles (16 kilometers), no house, church, shop or school was left standing.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a preliminary analysis of post-earthquake satellite imagery revealed at least 150 landslides west of the city of LAsile in the Dpartement des Nippes and hundreds of landslides in the mountains and south of Beaumont in the Department de la GrandAnse.
Rain and wind from Tropical Storm Grace caused more landslides and forced a halt to search and rescue efforts, fueling anger and frustration among thousands left homeless.
Etzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at Quisqueya University, a private institution in the capital Port-au-Prince, said the effects of the quakes would almost certainly result in even longer-term poverty for countries struggling in the southwest region. Political instability and gang crime along the southern roads in the region have particularly hampered economic activity in recent years.
The quake just dealt a fatal blow to a regional economy already on its knees for about two and a half years Emile said by email.
The disaster will increase Haitians’ dependence on foreign remittances and aid from international non-governmental groups, he said, likely making the country even weaker.
Foreign aid unfortunately never helps in the long run. In the southwest there is a need for activities that can increase economic capacity for jobs and better social conditions, he said.
Children in need of protection, a Washington-based advocacy group for immigrant children, called on the US government to stop deportations to Haiti.
Foreign aid has come slowly.
The U.S. Army Southern Command said it was moving eight helicopters from Honduras to Haiti. Three U.S. Coast Guard helicopters assisted in life-saving transportation and moved 17,350 pounds of cargo. A US Navy amphibious warship, the USS Arlington, was expected to depart for Haiti on Wednesday with a surgical team and landing craft.
Associated Press writers Trenton Daniel in New York, Regina Garcia Cano in Mexico City and David McFadden in Baltimore contributed.
