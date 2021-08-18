International
Europe fears recurrence of refugee crisis in 2015 as Afghanistan collapses
Internally displaced Afghans who fled the northern province due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces gather to receive free food distributed by Shiite men in Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw Park on August 13, 2021 .
KOHSAR REPRESENTATIVE | AFP | Getty Images
LONDON European leaders have already spoken of the need to formulate a plan in response to war-torn Afghan refugees, with experts saying Turkey could reappear in the negotiations.
The situation is rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan along with the withdrawal of US and allied troops. Chaotic scenes on Monday culminated with several Afghans trying to catch up with foreign planes as they flew, in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban.
With military conflict in some areas of the country, and now regime change, the two largest EU economies, France and Germany, have spoken of a possible influx of refugees into the bloc.
“We must anticipate and protect ourselves from large irregular migratory flows,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday evening as he vowed to work towards a “strong, coordinated and united response” with other European nations. .
In neighboring Germany, the rhetoric has been similar. Armin Laschet, head of the Christian Democratic Union and seen as the most likely to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, said “2015 should not be repeated”.
The EU faced a major refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016, given the conflict in Syria. Over 1.2 million people applied for asylum in 2015 in the EU, according to the regional statistics officewith
Alberto-Horst Neidhardt, a migration policy analyst at the Brussels-based expert group EPC, told CNBC on Tuesday that “there is no doubt” that the first rhetoric in Berlin and Paris “suggests that the issue will appear before and in the center. German and possibly French elections. “
Despite the events in Afghanistan, a truly European solution is likely to remain elusive.
Nickel and Carton
deputy director of research at Teneo
Germany goes to the polls on 26 September. One legacy of Merkel’s departure is her decision in 2015 to keep borders open to Syrian refugees, a decision that has since been linked to a subsequent rise of anti-immigration politicians in the country and provoked a rift within the party. her CDU.
France will hold a presidential vote in April. Predictions show Macron is likely to face the leader of an anti-immigration party, Marine Le Pen, in the second round.
Repetition of 2015?
The EU will be wary of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when Syrian refugees and other migrants arrived at European borders. Many lost their lives trying to make dangerous crossings at sea, but the developments also provoked divisions within the bloc.
It was a group of EU nations that were more willing to accept and integrate refugees trying to escape the war. Other countries, such as Hungary, were more skeptical about providing assistance and housing.
Carsten Nickel, deputy director of research at Teneo, a consulting firm, thinks a similar split is likely to happen again.
“It is a common reflex among Western European politicians to seek EU-wide responses to the challenge of migration. But despite the events in Afghanistan, a truly European solution is likely to remain elusive. Gaps between member states east and west on these questions are just too big, “he told CNBC via email.
However, he believes that there can be a solution among a smaller group of EU nations, and not all 27.
Southern European nations Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta and Cyprus have reportedly sought to discuss the potential impacts of migration following developments in Afghanistan at an EU-level meeting on Wednesday.
Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s migration minister, said on Tuesday that his country “does not and cannot become” a gateway for migrants and refugees trying to reach the EU, according to Reuters.
Greece was one of the main points of entry into the EU for many of the refugees in 2015. Mitarachi called for a broad European solution.
Leva for Turkey?
One of the most important parts ofThe EU solutionThe refugee crisis in 2015 was the signing of an agreement that sent 6 billion euros ($ 7.03 billion) to Turkey, which would then provide housing, education and health care to refugees, thus impeding the flow to the rest of Europe.
Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market debt at the Alliance Bernstein, told CNBC “Street Signs Asia” on Tuesday that Turkey is likely to play a role once again.
“Turkey is no stranger to the refugee crisis,” she said, while agreeing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could begin to wield considerable influence over EU leaders.
“Erdogan will be in the driver’s seat in terms of what he seeks, not only because of the refugees coming, but if Erdogan can play a key role in negotiations with the Taliban, he can also build bridges with the international community. . “
Speaking to CNBC, Alberto-Horst Neidhardt of the EPC said the agreement between the EU and Turkey could be expanded to include Afghan refugees. But at the same time, he warned that this would be challenging as Ankara does not seem fully prepared to do so.
Turkey, houses the world’s largest refugee population of 4 million people, is also seeing internal divisions on the issue. The place is construction of a modular concrete wall at its boundary with Iran to control any new entry.
“The issue of refugee housing has become a major polarizing factor in Turkish society, driven mainly by economic turmoil and rising unemployment,” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of consulting firm Teneo, said in a note Tuesday.
“Turkish public opinion is open to any further arrival, especially from Afghanistan, whose culture and customs differ markedly from that of Turkey.”
Turkey’s Erdogan said over the weekend that his country is ready to work with Pakistan to prevent a new influx of refugees.
