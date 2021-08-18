Europe fears recurrence of refugee crisis in 2015 as Afghanistan collapses

Internally displaced Afghans who fled the northern province due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces gather to receive free food distributed by Shiite men in Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw Park on August 13, 2021 .

LONDON European leaders have already spoken of the need to formulate a plan in response to war-torn Afghan refugees, with experts saying Turkey could reappear in the negotiations.

The situation is rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan along with the withdrawal of US and allied troops. Chaotic scenes on Monday culminated with several Afghans trying to catch up with foreign planes as they flew, in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban.

With military conflict in some areas of the country, and now regime change, the two largest EU economies, France and Germany, have spoken of a possible influx of refugees into the bloc.

“We must anticipate and protect ourselves from large irregular migratory flows,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday evening as he vowed to work towards a “strong, coordinated and united response” with other European nations. .

In neighboring Germany, the rhetoric has been similar. Armin Laschet, head of the Christian Democratic Union and seen as the most likely to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, said “2015 should not be repeated”.

The EU faced a major refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016, given the conflict in Syria. Over 1.2 million people applied for asylum in 2015 in the EU, according to the regional statistics officewith

Alberto-Horst Neidhardt, a migration policy analyst at the Brussels-based expert group EPC, told CNBC on Tuesday that “there is no doubt” that the first rhetoric in Berlin and Paris “suggests that the issue will appear before and in the center. German and possibly French elections. “