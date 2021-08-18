International
Late night owl attack was reported in Vancouver Stanley Park
Another coyote attack in Vancouver Stanley Park was reported to the BCC Conservation Officers Service.
The service says that at 1:30 a.m. PT on Monday, a woman and her friend were having a picnic on the southern edge of the park when a coyote approached and bit both people on the leg.
The service of the guard officers says that because the report of the attack was delayed, they were not able to follow up immediately.
As of December 2020, there have been at least 34 quota attacks in Stanley Park.
Officials are urging the public to “strongly” stay out of the park, and for those who choose to go there, they advise caution. The service of the guard officer says that there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.
They said coyotes tend to be more active during dawn and dusk.
Human behavior does not help, says prof
Kristen Walker, assistant professor in the Applied Animal Biology Program at UBC, says people are partly to blame for the park attacks.
She told CBC’s Early Edition on wednesday that despite warning signs of where not to walk or picnic in the park to avoid animals, she often sees people standing in those danger areas some with small children.
Walker also said people have vandalized warning signs, as well as cameras placed on trails that are critical to researchers like her, who are trying to determine what caused so many violent encounters.
People also continue to leave garbage out and actually feed the coyotes, which Walker said is a recipe for disaster.
“If someone has fed them in the park and they are used to having that kind of food by hand and not getting it at the time, then you can see that kind of aggression is happening,” she warned.
Officials are asking anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.
