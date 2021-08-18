Leading UN Biodiversity Summit Postponed for Third Time Due to Pandemic | UN Biodiversity Summit 2020

A key UN biodiversity summit has been postponed for the third time due to the pandemic, the Chinese environment ministry announced, as environmentalists vowed that the delay does not mean removing the foot from the pedal.

IN a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment confirmed that Cop15, the largest biodiversity summit in a decade, would be delayed and that the objectives of the negotiations for these decades would be divided into two phases so that governments could meet face to face in Kunming, China, in the first half of 2022.

The talks were scheduled for October this year after two previous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first phase of the meeting, which will be largely procedural, will be held in the Chinese city between October 11 and 15, with most people practically attending. The countries will then negotiate targets for the global biodiversity framework that governments will aim to meet by the end of the decade in Kunming from April 25 to May 8, 2022.

The draft text of the framework includes proposals to reduce pesticide use by two-thirds, eliminate plastic pollution, and protect 30% of the Earth’s land and sea.

In a statement, the Chinese environment ministry said it would continue to work with the UN to overcome the impact of the pandemic and meet its obligations as a host country.

Li Shuo, a policy adviser for Greenpeace China who has closely followed the biodiversity negotiations, said: “Given the urgency of the biodiversity crisis, the decision to postpone the talks is not ideal. But in light of the global pandemic and the need for face-to-face negotiations, it is an inevitable choice.