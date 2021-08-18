Connect with us

International

Leading UN Biodiversity Summit Postponed for Third Time Due to Pandemic | UN Biodiversity Summit 2020

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


A key UN biodiversity summit has been postponed for the third time due to the pandemic, the Chinese environment ministry announced, as environmentalists vowed that the delay does not mean removing the foot from the pedal.

IN a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment confirmed that Cop15, the largest biodiversity summit in a decade, would be delayed and that the objectives of the negotiations for these decades would be divided into two phases so that governments could meet face to face in Kunming, China, in the first half of 2022.

The talks were scheduled for October this year after two previous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first phase of the meeting, which will be largely procedural, will be held in the Chinese city between October 11 and 15, with most people practically attending. The countries will then negotiate targets for the global biodiversity framework that governments will aim to meet by the end of the decade in Kunming from April 25 to May 8, 2022.

The draft text of the framework includes proposals to reduce pesticide use by two-thirds, eliminate plastic pollution, and protect 30% of the Earth’s land and sea.

In a statement, the Chinese environment ministry said it would continue to work with the UN to overcome the impact of the pandemic and meet its obligations as a host country.

Li Shuo, a policy adviser for Greenpeace China who has closely followed the biodiversity negotiations, said: “Given the urgency of the biodiversity crisis, the decision to postpone the talks is not ideal. But in light of the global pandemic and the need for face-to-face negotiations, it is an inevitable choice.

Today’s decision does not mean a negotiation holiday. In light of the shortcomings in the first draft recently published, much work still needs to be done to address the implementation and support of the CBD deficit.

The Cop15 partial meeting in October should demonstrate ambitious leadership. It should be a high-level opportunity to give real impetus to the Kunming process.

China needs to realize that many of the responsibilities for the success of Cop15 are on its shoulders now. It must be raised, otherwise the global nature conservation agenda will fall.

Question and answer

What is the biodiversity conference in Kunming?

show

Hundreds of biodiversity experts and government ministers are expected to negotiate new biodiversity targets at a UN meeting in the Chinese city of Kunming. Purpose of the agreement, a Paris Agreement for nature, is to stop and reverse the rampant loss of biodiversity worldwide. The Cop15 Summit was to be held in October 2021 after two delays, but has been postponed again until April 2022.

Why is it a big deal?
In 2017 scientists said humans were causing the sixth mass extinction event in Earth history. Now the UN has reported that the world has failed to meet a single objective agreed a decade ago to curb the destruction of wildlife and life-supporting ecosystems.

Are only governments concerned?
Jo. At the 2020 World Economic Forum, business executives said the loss of biodiversity was the third biggest risk to the world in terms of likelihood and severity, ahead of disease, terrorism and interstate conflict.

What might the Kunming deal look like?
In January, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity published a 20-point draft of the agreement. He is committed to having the signatories protect at least 30% of the planet, control invasive species and reduce pollution from plastic waste and excess nutrients by 50%. But critics say it does not go that far.

Is this agreement part of a long-term plan?
Yes. The overall UN plan is for humanity to live in harmony with nature by 2050. The goals for 2030 are linked to that ambition in five ways: ensuring net losses in the integrity and size of freshwater, marine and ecosystem ecosystems. terrestrial; reducing the number of endangered species; increasing genetic diversity; achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement; and sharing the benefits of genetic resources and traditional knowledge.

Thank you for your comment.

Zac Goldsmith, the British Minister for the Environment, said: We have to deal with the biodiversity crisis, and this delay does not mean removing the foot from the pedal. As president of the recent G7, we are encouraged to see great progress in nature finance, in clearing global supply chains, in efforts to tackle deforestation, and in the global commitment to protect 30% of land and ocean of the world by 2030. The next G20 summit gives us a chance to build on that momentum ahead of Cop26 later this year. We will continue to pressure countries to join us in stepping up efforts to protect and restore nature.

Brian ODonnell, Director of the Campaign for Nature, said: “It is critical for all parties and civil society to participate equally in the development of the Global Biodiversity Framework after 2020, and we must stand in solidarity with all people fighting Covid-19 pandemics worldwide. There is no pause button for biodiversity loss. The human destruction of nature continues unabated and governments need not wait for a global agreement to take action and divert finances to urgently protect our planet.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, said the delay was understandable, but the crisis in the natural world was not over. In November, the United Kingdom will host the UN26 Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Speight said: Our leaders must seize this opportunity for the UK to live up to our ambition to show global leadership in the environment and use this time to begin to put the words and commitments of Promised Nature Leaders into domestic action. This will send a strong message to the international community that our words are being supported by urgent action to revive our world with clear, legally binding objectives to stop and reverse the decline of wildlife in the UK by 2030.

Find more extinction age coverage here and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston AND Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/18/cop15-un-biodiversity-summit-hit-by-third-delay-due-to-pandemic-aoe

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: