Federal Liberals will have to run with more than a pandemic record if the NS election is any indication: Nanos

TORONTO – After the Progressive Conservatives unveiled the Liberals in office by surprise, the majority won in Nova Scotia on Tuesday night, Nanos Research Nik Nanos says the result could be an indication that parties will have to fight more than their pandemic record in the election federation .

Appointed Prime Minister Tim Houston led the Progressive Conservatives to win the majority against Iain Rankins Liberals after a campaign focused primarily on fixing the troubled provincial health care system.

What happened in Nova Scotia was that the Conservatives won not in the pandemic, but in health care, Nanos said in the latest episode of Trend Line. [They] promised more doctors, more investment in healthcare and it looks like the Liberals were running on their pandemic record.

Nanos said Scottish voters indicated they were looking for a party focused on the future rather than the past a possible harbinger of the upcoming federal election.

Pandemic is not enough. Good is fine, but it is not enough to win any election at this particular moment in time, he said.

While it appeared to be quite early in the pandemic, incumbent leaders in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and the Yukon all remained in power during their provincial election Nanos said the trend could end.

The belt is dead, he said. No incumbent government in Canada at the provincial level for all elections has been rewarded with the same or even a stronger mandate. Nova Scotia has broken that belt with the Conservatives victory.

Although the early days were still over, Nanos said it would be interesting to see if the federal liberals would have a similar fate to the new Scottish liberals and lose their job.

It is now clear that healthcare is at the forefront of the mind during the start of the federal election campaign with the debate over mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations becoming an early wedge issue between the major parties.

Nanos said the Liberals have tried to portray Erin OToole and the Conservatives as against vaccines when, in fact, the Conservative leader has taken his shots and backed them up. However, OToole has promoted rapid testing for COVID-19 for federal employees and travelers instead of mandatory vaccinations for all.

Liberals are still trying to keep vaccination as an issue to put conservatives on the line, he said.

P DETERMINATION OF LEADERSHIP

Health care was not the only issue at the forefront of the federal election campaign this week. The dramatic invasion of Afghanistan and the evacuation of Canada from its citizens by the Taliban and those Afghans who helped the Canadian military during their time there was also in the spotlight.

Nanos said an issue like this could define the image of party leaders during the election, citing the responses of liberal leader Justin Trudeau and former Conservative leader Stephen Harpers to the Syrian refugee crisis in 2015. He said Trudeau, whom he described him as a beginner at the time distinguished. by Harper with his compassionate response to the tragedy as his opponent focused on security and immigration control in Canada.

These types of issues, although not crucial issues in a campaign because foreign policy is rarely a crucial issue in the campaign, can help determine party leaders about how they respond, he said.

The election edition of Trend Line is published in the morning every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the campaign.