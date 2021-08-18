International
Federal Liberals will have to run with more than a pandemic record if the NS election is any indication: Nanos
TORONTO – After the Progressive Conservatives unveiled the Liberals in office by surprise, the majority won in Nova Scotia on Tuesday night, Nanos Research Nik Nanos says the result could be an indication that parties will have to fight more than their pandemic record in the election federation .
Appointed Prime Minister Tim Houston led the Progressive Conservatives to win the majority against Iain Rankins Liberals after a campaign focused primarily on fixing the troubled provincial health care system.
What happened in Nova Scotia was that the Conservatives won not in the pandemic, but in health care, Nanos said in the latest episode of Trend Line. [They] promised more doctors, more investment in healthcare and it looks like the Liberals were running on their pandemic record.
Nanos said Scottish voters indicated they were looking for a party focused on the future rather than the past a possible harbinger of the upcoming federal election.
Pandemic is not enough. Good is fine, but it is not enough to win any election at this particular moment in time, he said.
While it appeared to be quite early in the pandemic, incumbent leaders in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and the Yukon all remained in power during their provincial election Nanos said the trend could end.
The belt is dead, he said. No incumbent government in Canada at the provincial level for all elections has been rewarded with the same or even a stronger mandate. Nova Scotia has broken that belt with the Conservatives victory.
Although the early days were still over, Nanos said it would be interesting to see if the federal liberals would have a similar fate to the new Scottish liberals and lose their job.
It is now clear that healthcare is at the forefront of the mind during the start of the federal election campaign with the debate over mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations becoming an early wedge issue between the major parties.
Nanos said the Liberals have tried to portray Erin OToole and the Conservatives as against vaccines when, in fact, the Conservative leader has taken his shots and backed them up. However, OToole has promoted rapid testing for COVID-19 for federal employees and travelers instead of mandatory vaccinations for all.
Liberals are still trying to keep vaccination as an issue to put conservatives on the line, he said.
P DETERMINATION OF LEADERSHIP
Health care was not the only issue at the forefront of the federal election campaign this week. The dramatic invasion of Afghanistan and the evacuation of Canada from its citizens by the Taliban and those Afghans who helped the Canadian military during their time there was also in the spotlight.
Nanos said an issue like this could define the image of party leaders during the election, citing the responses of liberal leader Justin Trudeau and former Conservative leader Stephen Harpers to the Syrian refugee crisis in 2015. He said Trudeau, whom he described him as a beginner at the time distinguished. by Harper with his compassionate response to the tragedy as his opponent focused on security and immigration control in Canada.
These types of issues, although not crucial issues in a campaign because foreign policy is rarely a crucial issue in the campaign, can help determine party leaders about how they respond, he said.
The election edition of Trend Line is published in the morning every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the campaign.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/federal-liberals-will-have-to-run-on-more-than-pandemic-record-if-n-s-election-is-any-indication-nanos-1.5551748
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]