Chlorpyrifos will no longer be allowed in food crops





WASHINGTON The Biden administration will announce Wednesday that it is banning a common pesticide, widely used since 1965 in fruits and vegetables, from use in food crops because it is linked to neurological damage in children. The Environmental Protection Agency said this week it would publish a regulation to block the use of chlorpyrifos in food. One of the most widely used pesticides, chlorpyrifos is commonly applied to corn, soybeans, apples, broccoli, asparagus and other products. The new rule, which will take effect in six months, follows an order in April by the Ninth District Court of Appeal which instructed the EPA to ban the agricultural use of the chemical if it could not demonstrate its safety. In an unusual move, the new chlorpyrifos policy will not be decided through the standard regulatory process, according to which the EPA first publishes a draft rule, then receives public comments before publishing a final rule. Rather, in line with the court order, which noted that the science linking chlorpyrifos to brain damage is over a decade old, the rule will be published in final form, without a draft period or public comment.

The announcement is the latest in a series of moves by the Biden administration to create, strengthen or restore more than 100 environmental regulations. Today the EPA is taking a belated step to protect public health, said agency chief Michael S. Regan. Ending the use of chlorpyrifos in food will help ensure that children, farm workers and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide. Environmental organizations, health advocates, and groups representing farm workers have long called for a ban on the use of chlorpyrifos, as studies have shown that pesticide exposure was associated with lower birth weights, lower IQs and other developmental problems. children. Studies have traced some of those health effects to prenatal exposure to the pesticide. Some of those groups last year petitioned the EPA to reverse the Trump-era decision not to ban the use of the chemical.

It took a long time, but children will no longer eat food contaminated with a pesticide that causes learning disabilities, said Patti Goldman, an attorney at EarthJustice, one of the organizations behind the federal position. Chlorpyrifos will finally be out of our fruits and vegetables. Several states, including California, Hawaii, New York and Maryland have banned or restricted the use of chlorpyrifos, and attorneys general of those states, as well as those of Washington, Vermont and Massachusetts, joined the petition.

The Obama administration began the process of removing all pesticide uses in 2015, but, in 2020, the Trump administration ignored the recommendations of EPA scientists and kept chlorpyrifos on the market. This caused a wave of legal challenges. These challenges ended with a court order in April, which gave the EPA a deadline of August 20 to either demonstrate that chlorpyrifos does not harm children or to legally end its use in food products. It is very unusual, said Michal Freedhoff, EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, for the courts’ directive. It speaks to the impatience and frustration that courts and environmental groups and farm workers have with the agency. The court basically said, Enough is enough, said Mr. Freedhoff. Or tell us it’s safe, and show your work, and if you can’t, then remove all tolerances.

The decision is expected to lead to criticism from the chemical industry and the farm lobby, which worked closely with the Trump administration before its decision to keep chlorpyrifos in use. The availability of pesticides, such as chlorpyrifos, is supported by farmers to control a variety of insect pests and by public health officials working to control deadly and debilitating pests such as mosquitoes, said Chris Novak, chief executive of CropLife America, an agricultural chemicals . company, at the time of the Trump decision. Chlorpyrifos will still be allowed for non-food uses such as on golf courses, terrain, utility poles and fence posts, as well as in cockroach bait and ant treats. In a dry attack on the Trump administration EPA, Ninth District Judge Jed S. Rakoff wrote on behalf of the court that, instead of banning the pesticide or imposing restrictions, the agency sought to avoid it, through one delaying tactic after another. simple statutory duties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/18/climate/pesticides-epa-chlorpyrifos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos