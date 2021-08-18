The former senior Afghan official is angry with America as he hides from the TalibanExBulletin



change the title Rahmat Gul / AP

Rahmat Gul / AP

“I’m not sure,” reads a mobile text to NPR from a former Afghan government official. “I do not know what will happen to me.”

They asked not to disclose their identities or locations for their own safety. They have heard that the Taliban assigned a strike team to find them, following previous death threats.

The former senior national government official is one of those who have been hiding or interned amid chaos since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban as the United States and international allies end their two-decade campaign to help fight of the insurgent group. Among them was Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country in silence on Sunday. Now, expecting the Taliban to restore their brutal form of Islamic rule, the people who worked in the Western-backed Afghan government fear for their lives.

The former official says they do not make frequent phone calls to family or anyone else to avoid disclosure, but they agreed to speak by phone with NPR to describe the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban regained control. They said militants are patrolling neighborhoods in Afghan cities and even going door-to-door to search for government loyalists in some places. In the city where this former official is hiding, there are occasional gunshots in the streets.

“I plan to hide, step by step,” they said. “I change my plan every day.”

Afghan security disappeared

To the world, it seemed as if the entire Afghan government evaporated when the Taliban entered Kabul. The official confirmed that it looked like this inside very dotted from Ghani’s departure.

They laughed sadly when asked if there was any protection from members of the Afghan armed forces or police, who received two decades of international assistance and training. “No army,” they say. “No police. Nothing. The situation is getting worse by the day.”

Many people inside and outside Afghanistan were amazed when Ghani left the country. The former president said he left to avoid bloodshed.

But this source does not blame Ghani for the escape. Otherwise, the Taliban would have forced the president to resign to pave the way for the group to take control, they said. They believe this would have been far more detrimental to Afghanistan and more beneficial to the Taliban than Ghani seeking refuge abroad.

On American responsibility

But the former official blames the United States, saying that if US forces had warned the Taliban not to enter Kabul, the militants would have stayed out. Since that did not happen, Afghans including this source are now “increasingly angry” at what he has developed and hold the US accountable, they said.

Taliban officials promised a peaceful transfer of power and that “there will be no revenge“On the Afghan people. But the former official denied the allegations, pointing to videos circulating on social media of troops on the streets of the Afghan cities of Kandahar and Ghazni after the Taliban took control.

The source also rejected the militants’ promise that the schools would reopen and the girls would be welcomed. “They have no capacity [to run a country]”They do not have their own rules without violence, without killing and threatening people.”

And the former official says there is no doubt that patriots like those who want a country based on the constitution and the rule of law will remain at the top of the Taliban’s target list, becoming even more vulnerable once the flights the latest international evacuation to depart in the coming days

The former official is also seeking to leave Afghanistan, at least temporarily, seeking a visa and safe passage to any European country.

However, they say that after what happened in recent weeks, they would rather die under siege in Afghanistan than consider moving to the United States. “I do not want help from America,” they say.