The Taliban want the world to think they have changed. Early signs suggest otherwise





Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, brutal beatings, amputations, and public executions were common. Women were largely confined to their homes, and the death penalty was in force for criminal offenses including adultery, homosexuality, and rejection of Islam.

With the media shining back in Kabul, and Western forces making a hasty withdrawal, the world is eagerly awaiting to discover if the new era of the Taliban will see a return to those days.

Militants have so far sought to present an image of themselves as more progressive, inclusive and restrained than the group that terrorized communities two decades ago – claiming they would not seek punishment against their political enemies and that women would play an important role in society and have access to education.

But every promise has been unveiled by a reminder of the Taliban’s “core values” – a strict interpretation of Sharia law that experts say has not been drastically re-imagined in the space of 20 years.

The group’s co-founder and deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time since he played a key role in the last Taliban government – a sign that the influence of the old Taliban guard has not diminished. And their early actions have shattered the hopes of many Afghans that the Taliban may have changed in the intervening decades. The group’s fighters clashed with activists during the first major protest against their new regime on Wednesday, three witnesses told CNN, firing on a crowd and beating demonstrators in the city of Jalalabad. Women have has already disappeared from the streets of Kabul , fearing the new reality of life under Taliban control; husbands and fathers have bought burqas for fear that their female relatives will only be safe if covered. Attacks on women across the country in recent weeks as the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan’s provinces have provided a shocking picture of what could be saved for millions. Who is in charge of the Taliban? Taliban leader Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada took office in 2016 after former group leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour was killed in a US airstrike in Pakistan. He comes from a Taliban heart in the Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province, Sayed Mohammad Akbar Agha, a founding member of the Taliban living in Kabul and says he knows the new leader, said at the time of his appointment. While Akhundzada was involved in the mujahedeen war against Soviet occupation in the 1980s, Agha said he was unlikely to have taken part in front-line military activities. He served in the judiciary between 1996 and 2001, the period of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and after the group ousted him in late 2001, he served as the Taliban’s chief prosecutor, according to Agha. Akhundzada has two deputies. One, Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub, is the head of the Taliban military commission; on Tuesday he told fighters not to enter locals’ homes or seize their assets, in a message widely circulated on group channels. He added in the message that “things will be decided later in an organized way at the leadership level”. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the other vice president, wrote one controversial op-ed in the New York Times last year, in which he introduced every future Taliban government as moderate gatekeepers, and said “killings and mutilations must stop.” Haqqani is described by the FBI as a “specially designated global terrorist” and is wanted for questioning over a 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people. The FBI is offering $ 5 million for information leading directly to his arrest. The return of Taliban co-founder Baradar, a jihadist cleric who played a prominent role in their last government in Afghanistan, was confirmed by a spokesman for the Taliban political bureau on Tuesday. This marks the first time Baradar has trespassed in the country in 20 years and comes 11 years after he was arrested in neighboring Pakistan by the country’s security forces. He was released in order to get involved in peace talks between the Taliban and the administration of former US President Donald Trump, and has since played a key role for the Taliban on the global stage. Baradar spoke with Trump on the phone, and negotiations between the two sides culminated in a landmark peace agreement signed in 2020, which set the stage for the withdrawal of US troops and the subsequent resurgence of the Taliban. Last month also Baradar met the Foreign Minister of China as the Taliban were advancing across Afghanistan – an early sign of warming ties between Beijing and the militant group. The Taliban have a number of different formal committees on political, intelligence, military and cultural issues. Their preaching and guidance committee has met with Afghan soldiers, officers and politicians surrendered in recent days and is behind the group’s commitment to amnesty for those involved in the US-backed government. The Taliban also have a political office in Doha, Qatar, which is likely to play a much more prominent role on the world stage when the group controls the Afghan government. What will a Taliban regime look like? Members of the sophisticated Taliban communications operation have been increasingly visible in the early days of the new regime, telling international reporters in any case that the group will form an “inclusive Islamic government”. The key to their promises is that women’s rights will be protected. But when those guarantees were pressed at a press conference on Tuesday, group spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the role would be “within the framework of Sharia law … in all sectors of society, where required, it will be within of this framework “ It is debatable whether the harsh interpretation of Sharia law by the Taliban, a set of principles that govern the moral and religious life of Muslims, has changed drastically in the last two decades. Sharia law was created 1,400 years ago and can only be changed or updated with extreme caution by religious scholars, experts in the region told CNN. When they were last in power, the Taliban used Sharia law as an excuse for many violent and oppressive punishments, including public executions. Suspected adulterers were stoned to death and suspected thefts were punished by amputation. Whether such brutal methods will resume is unclear – but disturbing signs are already emerging. Human Rights Watch said last month that advancing Taliban forces were targeting critics for the attack, despite public promises that they had ordered the fighters to act with restraint. the murder of comedian Nazar Mohammad by two Taliban fighters last month sparked fear in Kandahar. And one deadly attack on a woman’s home in a village in northern Afghanistan on July 12, reported by CNN, has fueled fears that girls and women will again be targeted. The international community has largely welcomed the Taliban’s promises with skepticism. “Taliban spokesmen have issued a number of statements in recent days, including the promise of an amnesty for those who worked for the previous government,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville said in a statement on Tuesday. . “They have also vowed to be inclusive. They have said that women can work and girls can go to school. Such promises will have to be kept, and for the moment – again of course, given the past – these statements “They have been greeted with some skepticism. However, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honored will be closely scrutinized,” he said. “We call on the Taliban to demonstrate through their actions, not just their words, that fears for the safety of so many people from so many different walks of life have been addressed.”

