Accused of sexual assault, former head of vaccines says he lost his job due to “political reckoning”
Major-General Dany Fortin, the military commander who once led the vaccination in Canada, was indicted today on a charge of sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred more than three decades ago.
He was told the indictment was being filed and that an arrest warrant had been issued for Monday, a day after the liberal government called federal election time, which a member of his legal team said deserved closer scrutiny.
In a further political turn, the case will arrive in court for its first hearing on September 20th.
Speaking to reporters outside Gatineau, Que. the police station where he was charged, an emotional Fortin said today that he is living a “nightmare”. He said his lawyers know little about the case against him and the nature of any evidence the police may have to support the payment.
“I have been forced to read a lot about myself in the media without any ability or means to defend my name,” Fortin said.
“For the past three months, my family and I have been living this nightmare of not knowing, not knowing the nature of the charge, the status of the investigation, and not knowing if I will be charged.”
None of the court documents presented Wednesday specify exactly what Fortin allegedly did.
SEE: Former Canada Vaccine Chief Speaks Publicly for First Time on Sexual Assault Charge
Fortin said he believes he is a victim of “political” calculations and suggested he was fired from his job by Health Minister Patty Hajdu to avoid criticism of the government’s treatment of past incidents of sexual misconduct in the Forces. Canadian Armed Forces.
“The decision to remove me from my position was part of a political reckoning,” he added in French, saying he had been told by a military official that the decision to dismiss him from his prominent position in charge of vaccine logistics was driven by the political needs of Liberal government.
“I have had the honor and privilege of serving Canadians for over 36 years in a number of challenging circumstances and locations, including combat environments. This fight against the invisible enemy has been the most difficult in my career. I look forward to continuing to serve my country as soon as this is resolved “.
The indictment is believed to come from an incident allegedly occurring somewhere between January 1 and April 30, 1988, according to his legal team.
Earlier this year, Fortin launched a legal challenge to his dismissal from the spread of vaccines. He has argued that his departure did not respect the proper process.
A two-day federal court hearing on Fortin’s challenge is scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29.
“As the case goes through the legal process, it would be inappropriate for us to give any further comment,” a National Defense spokesman wrote Wednesday night.
Fortin’s lawyer questions the time
A lawyer with the legal team dealing with the criminal case declined to comment outside the police station, but one of Fortin’s lawyers involved in the Federal Court challenge questioned the timing of the indictment.
Natalia Rodriguez said the investigation has lasted many months and Quebec prosecutors have had the file in their hands for a while.
“So that raises the issue and raises the question of why they are accusing him now,” she said.
“Why not three or four weeks? Why not four weeks from today? Why is the election going to be held tomorrow?” Rodriguez added, referring to the day Fortin was notified of the charge.
She was careful to point out that there was no evidence of political interference in the case, but believes questions should be asked about time.
Thechargeagainst Fortin is the latest development in an ongoing crisis of sexual misconduct involving the Canadian military.
Jonathan Vance, Canada’s former chief of defense staff, is facing charges of obstruction of justice in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
Vance’s replacement, Admiral Art McDonald, has been left on administrative leave following an investigation into specific allegations of sexual misconduct, which ended without charge. The federal government has said it is still reviewing McDonald’s situation.
