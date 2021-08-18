Suspected extremists ambush a convoy and kill 47 in northern Burkina FasoExBulletin





OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso Suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a convoy north of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters, the government said. While there was no immediate responsibility for the attack in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, al-Qaeda-linked militants and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country. A recent attack elsewhere in the north killed 30 people, including 15 soldiers and four volunteer fighters. And about a week ago, suspected extremists ambushed a group of soldiers in western Burkina Faso, killing 12 of them. The militants have demonstrated their ability to attack civilians even under military escort, said Rida Lyammouri, a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based organization focused on economics and politics. “This shows the level of information they have about the security force locations and transit routes they will use,” Lyammouri said. Extremist violence and military retaliation have killed thousands and displaced some 1.3 million people. Locals say they fear the escalation of violence will continue to spread. “The people of Gorgadji and Arbinda are shocked and concerned about the escalation of terrorist attacks against civilians in the region,” Ibrahim Kagone, a local journalist in the nearby town of Dori, told the AP. Poorly equipped and trained army has tried to curb violence and deteriorating security is causing unrest across the country. Widespread protests last month demanding that the government take stronger action prompted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to dismiss his defense and security ministers and appoint himself defense minister. But the opposition says a government reshuffle is not enough. “I am very sad to see that within a week there are so many deaths (and) military equipment destroyed,” said Eddie Komboigo, the leader of the political opposition. “Now, despite the government reshuffle, I am convinced that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has no strategy or solution for terrorism.”

