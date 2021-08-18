Earthquake in Haiti has halted COVID-19 vaccination campaign, says PAHO





Medical staff with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) get ready in the dressing area before attending coronavirus-infected patients (COVID-19), at MSF facilities in Port-au-Prince , Haiti June 23, 2020. Photo taken June 23, 2020. REUTERS / Jeanty Junior Augustin

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) – The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Haiti has been blocked by Saturday’s quake and medical personnel, equipment and logistical support are urgently needed to help the country deal with multiple health emergencies, the organization said. American Pan of Health (PAHO) on Wednesday. The director of PAHO Dr. Carissa Etienne said in a virtual conference that a number of hospitals in the three regions were either damaged or destroyed, while the director of PAHO health emergencies, Dr. Ciro Ugarte said the vaccination campaign was stuttering as health teams changed their priorities. “Our hearts are with the people of Haiti, we are doing everything possible to help the Haitians in these difficult times,” Etienne said. “After the earthquake combined with the COVID-19 pandemic presents a very challenging situation. “We hope the international community will come together to provide the urgently needed air and ground logistical support to evacuate patients and transport essential humanitarian supplies – this is needed now.” Saturday’s quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in America’s poorest country, killing at least 2,000 people and injuring at least 9,915, with many missing or under rubble. About 12,000 homes have been severely damaged, PAHO said, citing government figures. Aid efforts have been complicated by political unrest and gang control in some areas. Floods and landslides following Tropical Storm Grace have exacerbated the situation. Etienne said both the Haitian government and aid organizations were experiencing “extraordinary difficulties” in moving supplies and personnel to the affected areas, and that PAHO had not been able to deploy a sufficient number of emergency medical teams. The director of PAHO said that among those killed in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake was Dr. Ousmane Toure, an epidemiologist from Guinea who worked on the organization’s response to Ebola in West Africa and was helping to address COVID-19 in Haiti. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Haiti, which began in July alone with the arrival of 500,000 doses donated by the US government through the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme, has failed, Dr Ugarte said. About 21,000 people have been given a dose of the vaccine so far. “It is understood that the priority of health authorities is to save lives and reduce the impact of the earthquake and also health care workers are overburdened with treating trauma patients and evacuating patients, but also treating other illnesses and trying to restore services. affected by the earthquake, “he said. tha. COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising rapidly across the Caribbean, particularly in Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Cuba, as well as in Costa Rica and Belize, but cases are falling in much of South America, he said. PAHO. Reporting by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

