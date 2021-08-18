



Ross Aviation has expanded its network in the thriving Florida market with the acquisition of Stuart Jet Center, one of two service providers at Witham Field Airport (KSUA). Renamed as Ross Aviation at the Stuart Jet Center, the location marks a change in Ross’s long-held strategy to preserve the names of FBOs whenever possible. “We know the history of the Stuart Jet Center name and it is very descriptive, so there is a lot of brand value in it, but we are a network and a company and we are building the brand around Ross Aviation’s flight hospitality,” the CEO of Ross Tha Brian Corbett AIN, adding that discussions over the location have been going on for more than a decade. The 53-acre lease features 15 acres of well-lit, secure platform and more than 340,000 square feet of hangar space that can accommodate ultra-long business aircraft. A new 30,000-square-foot hangar with a 6,000-square-foot office space is scheduled to open next month. Furthermore, the facility has a 7,000-square-foot two-storey terminal with a lounge and refreshment bar, pilot lounge, showers, concierge, valet parking, crew car and on-site rental cars. An internal improvement recently launched in the crew and passenger areas is expected to be completed within six months. KSUA, with its main runway of 5,828 meters, has the US Customs Service since 2019. Staff, including members of the Capen family who previously owned the site, will remain. Dan Capen will continue as vp and general manager of the facility, while his brothers Doug and Jeff will remain as line service and customer service managers, respectively. “Dan and his family values ​​and standards are well in line with our promise of flight hospitality to customers, and together we are committed to making a great structure even stronger,” Corbett said. The move brings Rossin to 19 FBOs at 16 airports, mostly in the US “second only to Florida, and really important to us from a cities perspective because we are very prominent in the Northeast and even in the Cayman Islands and abroad West Coast, “said Corbett.

