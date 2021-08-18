International
Brazil in political unrest during criminal investigation against pandemic presidents
South America’s largest country, Brazil, is currently in political turmoil as the country’s president is under investigation for tackling his pandemic ahead of the new 2022 presidential election.
I do not know how fair it is for me to vote as I am not there. I am not living the war. I know what ‘s going on, I hear from my family, I hear from my friends, said Rafaela Cabede, a Brazilian from Ro de Janeiro.
The 42-year-old said she would vote for her family living in Brazil.
Brazil is currently extremely polarized and this election is seen not only as a kind of race between the right and the political left, but as a crucial moment between democracy and fascism, said Andrew Janusz, an associate professor of political science at the University of Florida. .
The current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right politician and retired military officer, has led the country since January 2019. Next year he will face hell Luiz Incio Da Silva, a former Brazilian president who was in office from 2003-2010.
By the time he was president, the economy was growing; he introduced a number of social policies that lifted a number of people out of poverty and when he left office he had an approval rate of 80%, Janusz saud. Polls show that if the election were held today, Lula would win by hand, and that is because many Brazilians are frustrated with the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic. So Bolsanaro avoided wearing masks, warned of social distancing.
Currently, Brazil is the second country after the United States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Brazil’s Ministry of Health reported that the country has recorded more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to over 570,000.
Governments’ response to the pandemic has led to protests and a criminal investigation into Bolsonaro’s response to the spread of the COVID-19 vaccine. But it’s not just the pandemic crisis the country is facing Cabede said the country’s state has been in decline since she left Brazil 11 years ago.
Year after year, I was just looking at the situation in Brazil, the economic situation the political situation, and unfortunately I was not seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, she said.
Cabede is among 120,000 Brazilians who call Central Florida home after leaving their homeland, many of whom have to start from scratch like Cabede.
Like many other Brazilians, Rafaela left behind her family and daughter because she wanted a brighter future for her daughter, who was 11 when she left.
It was very hard for everyone to understand, but I knew in that moment that I had to go out in front of her because things would be difficult, and they would be even harder if I was with her. I could fight; I could sleep in a bed, I could share a room with three strangers, but I could not get my daughter through that, she said.
A year later, she was able to bring her daughter to live with.
In Brazil, Cabede was a teacher, but after arriving in Florida, she entered the restaurant industry becoming an entrepreneur and founded the restaurant Mrs. Potatoes in Orlando.
I have seen the Brazilian community growing bigger and stronger, she said. Many people think we are cowards. Many people think we left our country and took the easy way out, but I think we have a responsibility here in this country to show our culture and let people know what is going on there.
