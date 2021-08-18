Global approval of cryptocurrencies among retail investors increases 881 percent | Asia Pacific News





The main countries that adopted crypto last year are Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine, said crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis.

fromJoana OssingerBloomberg

Global approval of cryptocurrencies among ordinary investors increased last year, according to crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis. Using factors such as peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value obtained, Chainalysis said global crypto adoption has increased by more than 881% in the past year. While the firm sees professional and institutional markets as crucial, it aimed to highlight the countries with the largest adoption of cryptocurrencies by retail investors by focusing on use cases related to individual transactions and savings, rather than trading and speculation. . The main countries in the ranking are Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine. In emerging markets, many turn to cryptocurrencies to maintain their savings in the face of currency devaluation, send and receive remittances and conduct business transactions, Chainalysis said in the report, as it was adopted in North America, Western Europe and East Asia during the year. the past has been enabled mainly by institutional investments. Interest in cryptocurrencies has risen last year along with prices. Bitcoin has more than tripled in the last 12 months, while Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has grown about sevenfold, and many other major cryptocurrencies have also recorded strong gains. Firms The Global Crypto Adoption Index ranked 154 countries by three key metrics. China and the US both fell in the rankings, mainly because the volume of trade by peers decreased. Chainalysis revealed a factor it had used in the previous analysis: the number of deposits by sites weighted by the number of internet users. However, the firm found that it was leaning towards countries with relatively more decentralized finance users, or DeFi. Instead, it is creating a DeFi Adoption Index that said it will be available in the coming weeks. The growing volume of transactions for centralized services and the explosive growth of DeFi are boosting cryptocurrency use in the developed world and in countries that have already had significant adoption, while P2P platforms are boosting new adoptions in emerging markets, the Chainalysis report said. . Our biggest question for the next 12 months is how much adoption will continue in those platform categories compared to the newer and newer models we have not seen yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/8/18/global-crypto-adoption-among-retail-investors-surges-881-percent

