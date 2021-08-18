International
Teachers’ unions in Ontario call for tougher COVID-19 vaccination policy
TORONTO-Teachers’ unions in Ontario are calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for qualified staff and students in the province’s schools, saying the government’s immunization policy for the sector does not go that far.
The unions joined other actors Wednesday in calling for tougher measures to combat a rising fourth wave a day after the province said many health and education workers would either have to be immunized or tested regularly for COVID- 19
“To ensure the highest level of protection for Ontario students and communities, we believe that anyone who works or attends a school that is eligible and can be safely vaccinated should be vaccinated,” said the unions. represent primary, secondary, Catholic and French teachers in a joint statement.
“Vaccine detection policy is much less than what is needed.”
The unions said very few details were given about the education sector policy, which is still being finalized by the government.
They also noted that the new academic year begins early next month, with students returning to classes amid fewer public health restrictions.
While unions said accommodation should be done for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons, they said individuals who are not vaccinated should follow stricter safety protocols than others.
“A mandatory vaccination program with proper provincial direction would provide greater protection against the spread of COVID-19 in school communities and protect students,” the unions said.
“As the fourth wave of the pandemic intensifies, the Ford government cannot continue to relinquish its responsibilities by dismissing COVID-19 planning on school boards at the last minute.”
Opposition party leaders have also called for a mandatory vaccination policy ahead of the school year, arguing that the government’s plan will not protect young children who are not yet eligible for vaccinations.
The province said one way to support a safe return to school was by allowing children born in 2009 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday. That shot was previously restricted to those 12 years of age at the time of their vaccination.
The province said it extended eligibility to 11-year-olds who will turn 12 this year after monitoring data from Alberta and British Columbia, which did not identify risks after administering the stroke in that age group for months.
Government vaccination policies for many health care workers reflect what has already entered into force months ago in Ontario long-term care homes that were destroyed by COVID-19.
The Ontario Association of Long-Term Care has demanded that vaccination be made mandatory for all direct health care providers — a question repeated by CEO Donna Duncan, following the government’s announcement Tuesday.
Duncan said a consistent policy across the healthcare system will prevent organizations from losing staff in other jobs.
She also welcomed the news that long-term care residents, along with other individuals considered high risk, would be eligible for third COVID-19 vaccinations to increase protection against the virus.
The Association of Pension Communities in Ontario on Wednesday called on the government to extend the right to increase the third dose for all residents of retirement homes as well.
Cathy Hecimovich, the group’s CEO, also encouraged Ontario to look into provinces with “even stricter” requirements for mandatory staff vaccination as the government said it was working on immunization policies for nursing homes.
Meanwhile, a large Toronto hospital network that earlier this month introduced a staff vaccination policy that reflected the province’s new minimum standard said it was looking at stronger measures.
The University Health Network said 950 people indicated they were not vaccinated or chose not to declare their status. Spokeswoman Gillian Howard said some of them refused to take COVID-19 tests before coming to work and went on leave.
She said the hospital network is now looking to seek vaccination for staff, with unpaid leave as a last resort.
“No one wants this to happen, but we are working with some of the most immunocompromised patients and for their safety and that of our staff, we are doing everything we can to get people vaccinated,” Howard said in a statement Wednesday. .
Ontario reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the virus on Wednesday, with the majority of cases among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
The province has seen an upward trend in daily infections triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant recently and the Ontario chief doctor has warned it will be “a tough drop”.
Eighty-one percent of Ontarians age 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 73 percent have both injections.
