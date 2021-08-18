BioCheck Inc. Wins DRG International Inc., a leading IVD company | tidings





The Transformation Agreement significantly increases the development of IVD, the production and sales channel for the novel ELISA and Kimiluminescentimmunoassay platforms SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California., August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –BioCheck, Inc.has announced that it has purchased DRG International,a leading manufacturer of diagnostic and clinical research ELISAs with distributors in over 110 countries. DRG is also the manufacturer of DRG: HYBRiD-XL, a fully automated analyzer for Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry. DRG International, Inc.operates in accordance with the FDA 21 CFR 820 Quality System Regulation as well as ISO 13485: 2016 and MDSAP (Medical Devices Audit Program) from TV Rheinland. Roy Paxton Yih, CEO of BioCheck, Inc. said: “DRG: HYBRiD-XL and the new automated chemiluminine BioCheck platform (ACL-Platform) will enable us to accelerate the availability of optimized, reliable and accurate advanced clinical diagnostic and research tests in neurological disorders and Duke Utilizing BioCheck analysis development capabilities with the DRG development center, the combined companies are well positioned to rapidly scale the availability of current tests and develop new IVD tests for some future diseases globally in over 110 countries . ” IVD Global Diagnostic Market News provided by “Research and Publicets Publication” June 8, 2021 “With an estimated value of over $ 72.02 billion in 2019, the Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market (IVD) is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% and is valued at over $ 112.05 billion over the projected year 2020-2030. “In vitro diagnostics is experiencing significant popularity in the healthcare sector because of its effectiveness in diagnosing multiple medical conditions such as infectious diseases, heart disorders, cancer and nephrological disorders. The increase in the number of in vitro diagnostic tests across the globe due to the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases is driving the growth of the IVD market. “Moreover, the growth of the geriatric population, which is susceptible to immune disorders, has pushed the market to grow globally.” Yih also added, “We look forward to welcoming the highly talented DRG team members who bring additional R&D skills and productivity to Biocheck, helping to further enhance our IVD clinical and research business.” About BioCheck, Inc. Since 1997, BioCheck, Inc. is engaged in the development and production of high quality vitrodiagnostic test kits for the world markets of biomedical, pharmaceutical and scientific research according to cGMP and ISO 13485 standards. 19 accompanying and other sets of cytokine, metabolic, and cardiovascular tests to allow appropriate, immediate, and accurate diagnosis of disease markers with a stool instrument. BioCheck is funded by proven biotechnology investors, developing Technology Partners. www.biocheckinc.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocheck-inc-acquires-drg-international-inc-a-leading-ivd-company-301358134.html SOURCE BioCheck Inc

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos