Tornadoes that hit the Barrie area caused $ 75 million in insured damages, says Insurance Bureau

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says initial estimates show that the tornadoes that struck Barrie, Ontario and other communities last month caused $ 75 million in insurable damage. A set of EF-2 power swings hit Barrie and communities in Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manila, Lindsay and Lake Bays on 15 July. Environment Canada has said the tornado damage path that struck Barrie was about five miles long and up to 100 feet wide, with a maximum wind speed of 210 miles per hour. The Canada Bureau of Insurance says the tornadoes left 71 homes uninhabitable and resulted in more than 2,200 insurance claims for damage to personal and commercial property. No one was killed after the tornadoes hit, but 10 people were taken to hospital in Barrie. The city said more than 100 residents were displaced. The path of the tornado damage that struck Barrie was about five kilometers long and up to 100 meters wide (Grant Linton / CBC) “Canadian insurers are here to help residents recover and rebuild from this loss,” Ontario insurance bureau chief Kim Donaldson said in a statement Wednesday. “We are very grateful that this storm did not lead to the loss of life, which is the most important thing.” The bureau said wind damage is usually covered by insurance policies and the industry is committed to helping customers affected by recent tornadoes and any other severe weather events. Residents affected by tornadoes or those who have questions about home, vehicle or business insurance should contact their insurance representative or the Insurance Office of Canada Information Center, Donaldson said. The bureau said all levels of government need to do more to prioritize investments that better protect communities from a changing climate. The agency said Canada needs to develop a comprehensive plan to close governance gaps and improve climate protection in general, including improvements to the current building code to protect against severe wind events. Earlier this month, Barrie city council approved a motion to demand that hurricane belts be installed on the roofs of new buildings. Councilor Natalie Harris, who filed the motion, said wearing hurricane belts would help prevent the roofs of buildings from collapsing during severe weather. Barrie’s adviser said she was visiting her 15-year-old son at his father’s house when the tornado hit the city and exploded from the roof of the building. In 1985, a tornado that struck Barrie killed eight people and injured more than 100 others. Hundreds of homes were destroyed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/tornado-insurance-barrie-1.6145379 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos