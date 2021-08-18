The winners were announced at the best awards at the Biz Awards 2021 International | tidings





NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged annually by eminent editors and reporters from top-level publications from around the world, announced the winners today in its competition 9th annual international. Gold and numerous winners at the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International include: Bechmark Digital Partners, BELFOR Holdings, Datasite, fusionSpan, GN Hearing, Hydrojug, IBM, INFUSEmedia, Lenovo, Luma Brighter Learning, Luminance (MB), Masks4Mission, Medisafe, Philip Morris International (Switzerland), Pushpay (New Zeland), Raytheon Professional Services GmbH (Spain), TechSee, USANA, Velocity Global, and Wolters KluwerFor a full list of gold, silver and bronze award winners, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2021-winnerswith The companies with the highest total total points and thus placed in the list of the Most Awarded Companies in the 9th annual competition include IBM, Masks4Mission, Wolters Kluwer, Hydrojug, INFUSEmedia and Luma Learning Brighter. Once again, the winners in the 9th annual program were determined on the basis of points by an independent panel of judges coming from a wide range of publications and high-level media from 10 countries, including Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom AND United StatesWith Each Year, only editors, writers, and contributors to business, consumer, finance, trade, and technology publications, as well as broadcasters and analytics firms, serve as judges at the Best in Biz Awards. The uniqueness of the program stems, in part, from this particular composition of its judging panels, enabling it to make the best use of the judges’ unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity in determining award winners. With the ongoing and unprecedented consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 continued to be a year of challenges and setbacks for many industries and companies. However, this year, as every year, the Best in Biz Awards maintains the same strict marking standards to achieve the same unparalleled quality of winning applications. As a result, once again, fewer winners were selected in all categories, making the achievements of this year’s winners even more commendable. Best Prices at Biz 2021 International honors were presented in a range of categories, including the most innovative company of the year, customer service department of the year, operations department of the year, executive of the year, entrepreneur of the year, most innovative product and Crisis response of the year. Best in Biz Awards is currently accepting entries in its 11th annual North American program, open to any company from any industry based in or operating in North America, in more than 90 companies, department or team, executive, product and CSR, media, PR and other categories. The next entry deadline is September 24, 2021with About Best in Biz Awards Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business pricing program judged each year by who is who of the top reporters and editors from top-level publications. From Aflac to YMCA, previous winners of the Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from the blue-chip companies that form the basis of the global economy to Shark Tank participants, moms and pop stores, and some of the most innovative startups with The best awards at the Biz Awards are given in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product and CSR, media, PR and other categories. Entries to the 11th Annual Best Awards in North America in Biz are now being accepted until late September 24, 2021 ne: http://www.bestinbizawards.comFor More information about the international program, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com Contact with the media Best in Biz Awards, [email protected], +1 (323) 284-8455, [email protected] Tweet, Facebook SOURCE Best prices in Biz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/winners-announced-in-best-in-biz-awards-2021-international/article_c9f0f2ee-6c30-5e5a-9af3-1ee169fcdade.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos