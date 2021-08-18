Analysis: Despite Taliban guarantees, world still worries about Afghan militant havens

The Taliban have given assurances that Afghanistan will not be a militant haven

Diplomats, officials and analysts are cautious

The stunning gains of the movement will inspire jihadists – experts

Islamic State and al Qaeda are also present in Afghanistan

The threat from the Pakistani Taliban has been seen growing

August 18 (Reuters) – Islamic groups around the world have hailed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, raising the global alarm that the country could once again become a safe haven for jihadists inspired by its success.

The Taliban have said they will not allow Afghanistan to be used to carry out attacks on other nations.

But experts say ties remain with al Qaeda, whose attacks on the United States pushed Washington to invade the country in 2001, as well as other militant groups, including neighboring Pakistan.

One of the main leaders of the Taliban is Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani militant network. The United States has named him a global terrorist and offered $ 5 million for information leading to his arrest.

“The jihadists are very happy and electrified by the return of the Taliban,” said Asfandyar Mir, a security researcher in South Asia affiliated with the Stanford University Center for Security and International Cooperation.

“Major jihadist areas across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa have taken into account … (and) the al Qaeda ecosystem sees the return of the Taliban as its own victory.”

In addition to al-Qaeda-linked groups, congratulatory messages to the Taliban have come from Somalia al-Shabaab and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The Yemeni Shiite Muslim group Houthi, which opposes the United States and other Western countries, said events in Afghanistan proved that foreign “occupation” would fail.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are not part of the Afghan group, have pledged allegiance and said hundreds of its members were released from prisons when the Afghan Taliban took over the country in recent days.

World leaders have been skeptical of the Taliban’s moderate public statements since taking power, although some diplomatic officials familiar with his negotiations say the group is seeking international recognition and possibly development assistance.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, promised at a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday that Afghanistan would not be used to launch any attacks on foreign countries.

“I would like to assure the US and the international community that no one will be harmed … we will not allow our territory to be used against anyone,” he said. “We do not want internal or external enemies.”

ISLAMIC STATE

Independent UN experts reported to the Security Council last month that al Qaeda was present in at least 15 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Experts also said that the Islamic State had expanded its presence in several provinces, including Kabul, and that the fighters had formed dormant cells.

Islamic State is against the Taliban. But some analysts and officials warned that the ultra-radical group could take advantage of any chaos, or encourage hardline Taliban fighters to desert while the movement is placed in government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Security Council to “use all available means to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan”.

The Security Council emphasized the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure that other countries are not threatened or attacked.

In a phone call with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, of protecting ourselves from any threat posed by terrorism,” a Downing Street spokesman said. .

Two sources familiar with the matter said that China had raised concerns over the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) anti-Chinese group with the Taliban in recent meetings.

“They have started dealing with the ETIM issue every time they call us,” a Taliban source told Reuters, adding that the group assured China that it would not allow the attacks to take place.

The US government says ETIM no longer exists as a formal organization and is a broad label that China uses to suppress a variety of Muslim ethnic groups, including Uighurs, in its Xinjiang region. China denies all allegations of abuse.

DANGER TO PAKISTAN

The most concrete danger, some officials and analysts say, is for Afghanistan’s neighboring Pakistan.

“The first, easy test of their commitment (to their promises) is TTP,” Mir said at Stanford University, referring to the Pakistani Taliban.

“Based in eastern Afghanistan … the TTP has escalated violence against Pakistan and appears to be preparing for a major campaign.”

The TTP said its 780 members, including former second-in-command Maulvi Faqir Muhammad, had been released from prisons in Afghanistan and were heading towards what the group called its strongholds in eastern Afghanistan.

An Afghan Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At their peak, attacks by the Pakistani Taliban killed hundreds of people, including an attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 140 people, most of them children.

TTP operations were severely disrupted in the following years, but it has recently begun to regroup and launch attacks on security personnel in border areas.

Georg Riekeles, associate director of the European Policy Center in Brussels, said the Afghan Taliban wanted international recognition and could try to keep their promise not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for militancy.

But he said the success of the Taliban had made them heroes of the radical Islamic underground.

“You find all the components of the myth that inspires and attracts extremist groups and young people: radical religious ideology, heroic warriors in the deep mountains, military success and victory first against the Soviet occupation, now against the US

“This is part of the lessons we need to learn, and what we need to prepare for.”

Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mike Collett-White

