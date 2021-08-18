Summersalt Launches International Shipments business





ST LOUIS- (BUSINESS TELES) -18 August 2021– Expanding the Summersalts footprint globally, the brand today announces plans to introduce international shipping to over 180 countries in over 120 different currencies. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005211/en/ Summersalts 2021 All in One Summersalt Body Campaign (Photo: Business Wire) Summersalt will launch globally with shipments to Canada, the UK, India, Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and more. International clients will be offered a localized control experience based on their respective currency, language and payment preferences, as well as customs, tariffs and guaranteed shipping calculations. The international launch is a logical next step as we strategically build Summersalts growth domestically and as demand for the brand accelerates worldwide, said Lori Coulter, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Summersalt. As a local digital brand, we are excited to expand our reach into new markets and offer a hassle-free online shopping and return experience in the Summersalts international community. Our client is a global citizen who enjoys traveling and exploring, and has searched Summersalt through every channel since launch day. We are pleased to offer Summersalt worldwide, said Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin, Chief Digital Officer and Co-Founder of Summersalt. Summersalt was founded on a mission to restore the childish joy of wearing a swimsuit by offering quality swimwear to stylists at an affordable price. Summersalt offers not only swimwear, but lounge suits, active clothing, sweaters, pajamas, intimate and more in sizes 0-24. International enlargement plans come on the eve of the very famous Summersalts Everybody is a Summersalt Body campaign, which featured 24 extraordinary and diverse women, and focused on joy and self-expression, aiming to empower women to feel comfortable with themselves. About Summersalt Summersalt is a clothing brand that defines the belt, providing essential clothing items for women who are going to countries. Summersalt was launched in 2017 with swimwear made from recycled materials at a cost of $ 95 quality stylists swimwear without the designer price tag. Since then, we started additional categories including laundry clothes, knitwear, pajamas, intimate and active clothing. The summer pieces are modern, sophisticated and fun, with an impeccable fit backed by data based on millions of measurements by over 10,000 women. In the few short years since our founding, Summersalt has built a loyal number of clients, influencers and celebrities, while receiving praise from major fashion media, including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, ELLE and InStyle. In 2019, Summersalt was included in the CNBCs Upstart 100 list and was also named one of Fast Companys Innovative Companies in 2020. To learn more about Summersalt, visit summersalt.com or follow the brand in Instagram AND Tweetwith View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005211/en/ CONTACT: Amanda Jacobs Email: [email protected] Phone: 646-490-2945 KEYWORDS: AFRICA UNITED STATES SOUTH AMERICA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC MISSOURI INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY TEXTILES, OTHER OTHER WOMEN’S RETAIL PRODUCTION OF CONSUMERS OF CONSUMERS OF ONLINE EQUIPMENT SOURCE: Summersalt Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/18/2021 07:01 AM / DISC: 08/18/2021 07:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005211/en

